Avalanches around Aoraki/Mt Cook Village revealed by clear skies after record rain

Tai Naka has never seen anything like it - walls of snow that would've destroyed buildings if they had the chance.

Charlie Hobbs woke up this morning in a sunny Aoraki/Mt Cook Village, surrounded no longer by tourists, but by large-scale avalanches.

A mass exodus of visitors from the Aoraki/Mt Cook region took place after the highway in reopened on Wednesday afternoon after being blocked by a large slip. Record July rainfall on Monday had triggered the slip.

Hobbs, a local firefighter and owner of Southern Alps Guiding, said the clear weather had cast a new light on the power of the rain that had been dumped on the surrounding mountains.

"We've had some pretty impressive avalanches all around us,” he said.

"You couldn't see it during the bad weather, but now that it's cleared up, the debris around the place is quite something."

Tai Naka/Mountain Safety Council A size four avalanche takes out trees near Mt Cook Village campground, as seen on Tuesday.

Tai Naka, a Mountain Safety Council representative, photographed the avalanches earlier this week. He described them as “size four” avalanches, which had been triggered by heavy snowfall earlier in the year mixing with the rain.

Avalanches of that size can bury and destroy trucks and trains, and can destroy large buildings if they get in the path of them.

Fortunately the paths they had carved through the sparsely populated part of the country had ended hundreds of metres away from civilisation, the only victims being trees.

“They’re definitely big enough to destroy buildings and definitely the biggest avalanches I’ve ever seen at Mt Cook, but I’ve only been here six years,” Naka said.

“Anyone caught up in an avalanche of those sizes, they would be unlikely to survive it.

Tai Naka/Mountain Safety Council Another avalanche near Aoraki/Mt Cook Village this week.

“I think it’s a historical weather event, and it shows what we know already, that avalanches can come down well below the snowline.

“A lot of people don’t realise that, and it’s important for them to be aware of it.”

The New Zealand Avalanche Advisory, run by the Mountain Safety Council, has issued advisories of potentially more avalanches in the area in the coming days.

It's website notes there is a "considerable" risk for mountaineers and trampers, and says conservative decision-making should be used by those looking to go into the mountains.

Other areas with similar advisories include Wanaka, Nelson Lakes, Tongariro and Arthur's Pass.

Hobbs said the rain in the village had been significant but had been just the right mix of snow and rain - with snow falling above 1800 metres.

If there had been more snow to village level, they would have been snowed in, and if there had been rain on top of the surrounding mountains it could have been a flood in the village to rival 1994, he said.

Naka said the risk of avalanches triggered by rain had passed, but new snowfall up high now presented the most risk. Conditions were gradually improving, he said.

State Highway 80, Mt Cook Rd, closed again as a precaution overnight on Wednesday, reopened on Thursday morning to one lane, with stop-go operators in place.

Hobbs said the school holidays had been ended "abruptly" by the storm, and it was likely to be a quiet week or two in the village, though he still had interest from some tourists.

"We're likely to have some really good skiing conditions up here in the coming days, so I’ve still got people interested in coming."

All state highways in the South Canterbury region are now open with caution urged, but the access road to Lake Ōhau Village remains closed after an approach was washed out on Tuesday. The Waitaki District Council said on Thursday that it hopes to reopen the road on Friday.

The only other highways still closed in the South Island are the Lewis Pass (SH7) from Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction due to snow and a section of SH6 from Murchison to the intersection with SH65 because of a rockfall.