State Highway 6 to reopen Saturday following major rockfall

State Highway 6 will reopen on Saturday following large rocks falling causing its three-day closure.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said State Highway 6 west of Murchison will reopen one lane on Saturday at 8am.

The road was closed on Wednesday after large rocks, one the size of a small car, fell onto the highway around 4am.

Waka Kotahi Top of the South systems manager Andrew James said contractors have built a stone-filled container wall on the northbound lane of the road.

Waka Kotahi The stone-filled container wall erected would protect drivers from the possibility of large rocks falling onto the road.

The container wall would protect vehicles from potential rock fall, with engineers performing calculations to make sure large rocks would not break through.

The safety of workers and road users at the rockfall site was a top priority, James said.

“We must do everything thing we can to make the road safe. The huge size of the boulders that came down earlier this week graphically demonstrates the potential risk to road users”.

The lane will be controlled by traffic signals. James estimated it would be a week or two until both lanes were open on the road.

It had been indicated that tree roots and water in the cliff, alongside erosion caused by freeze-thaw had caused the “massive” boulders to fall.

“We have been monitoring that site for a number of years. We weren’t expecting a failure of this nature.”

While there was further risk that other large rocks overhanging from the cliff face could fall onto the road, the six-metre high containers would protect the single lane.

James said a permanent fix for the rockfall would take time, and most likely would not be completed in 2022.

Currently, they were looking at options for the complex cliff face. Blasting or rock bolting, further netting, or a permanent retaining wall at the bottom of the cliff were all being explored.

“It’s an ongoing issue that requires ongoing attention to address the risks.”

James thanked locals their understanding and patience.

“This is an important transport link, and we know its closure has caused frustration and inconvenience. We ask people to bear with us as our contractors make every effort to get this work done,” he said.

James said people should expect delays while the road operated with a single lane. He urged drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.