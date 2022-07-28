The Line: A grand vision of the future or a petrol-dollar fantasy?

The Line in Saudi Arabia is being marketed as a linear city just 200 metres wide made up of two long mirror-encased skyscrapers.

The most grandiose architectural project of modern times has been revealed by Saudi Arabia. Could The Line - a city of 9 million people living in two mirror-encased skyscrapers stretching the length of Timaru to Christchurch - teach New Zealand a thing or two about the future? Chris Hyde reports.

The goal is to create is an urban utopia. But the reality would be nothing more than a giant land-stricken cruise ship, a New Zealand architecture professor says.

Bill Mackay, a senior lecturer of architecture and planning at the University of Auckland, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's hyped and hyper-modern city The Line would be a place that could never live up to expectations.

Sceptics and supporters alike were this week given a bigger glimpse into the extraordinary ambition of the development – the centrepiece of the futuristic Neom site near the Gulf of Aqaba.

Neom Neom has released a series of publicity images to accompany Saudi Arabia's The Line development.

According to the Saudis, artificial intelligence will be central to how people live in the 500-metre-high, 200-metre-wide structure, a car-free, carbon-neutral bubble that will boast near total sustainability and a temperate, regulated microclimate.

But Mackay is dubious. It would be elitist, he says, but still need scores of workers to keep residents sated, and to maintain it.

And he says the designers seem to have ignored one of the key tenants of nature itself - that straight lines such as railway lines, motorways and walls, are bad for it.

“It all looks lovely. But utopias are just too complicated for human beings. They never turn out right.”

Neom The Line would be Saudi Arabia's most ambitious project yet.

Saudi Arabia's desert climate is characterised by one factor in particular - extreme heat. To counter that, the mirrors on the outside of the skyscrapers will reflect it away from the buildings inside The Line.

Mackay said the mirrors could create all sorts of consequences, given how enormous they would need to be.

“About 15 years ago there was a mirrored glass building that went up in central Hastings that did a good job of melting objects in the shop across the road.

“These things have impacts whether the architects want to deny it or not.”

Architect and senior lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington Guy Marriage said he would expect temperatures in the desert around The Line, which are already oppressive, to double in areas where the sun is reflected off the mirrors.

"It's already so boiling hot out there. And you're going to be doubling the temperature on the outside land nearby - it's probably going to melt the sand into glass."

Marriage said while he felt The Line would never be built let alone finished, it had smart design elements incorporated in it.

Neom Saudi Arabia has pitched a utopia with The Line, but humans can't create utopias, Bill Mackay says.

“In Arab countries there is a real problem with linear glass and mirror glass because their buildings reflect things badly and light just bounces off each of them and the roads, and makes it a really unpleasant place to be out in.

“It's quite clever to put all the mirror glass on the outside and have people in shade inside that, and then one linear transport system down the centre makes it quite sustainable.”

New Zealand didn't have issues with heat, and therefore would never need, let alone be able to afford a project like The Line, but it was a bit of a wake-up call for us, Marriage said.

“I think that New Zealand needs to start taking its architecture a lot more seriously.

“I think architecture actually does solve the world's problems at times. In the case of The Line it's an answer to which there actually wasn't much of a problem in the first place, but at least it's an answer.

“We need to get the whole conversation started in the public about medium-density housing – what we want and how we want to live – because we know that we can't live in little suburban home on Mt Victoria any more.

“We need to densify, and really cleverly, so we don't end up with really horrible places to live. We have a lot of thinking to be done with our architecture.”

Neom New Zealand architects say The Line might look nice, but there are both practical and ethical concerns with its design.

Professor Simon Kingham of the School of Earth & Environment at the University of Canterbury, said The Line could teach New Zealand a thing or two.

“One of the key parts of it is that it's a linear community built around transport. And interestingly, if you look back in history, when we didn't have the private motor vehicle and had rail lines in particular, our communities looked like they were linear communities.

“So in that respect, it could be quite efficient. It's actually almost going back to the past to think about the future.

“We're already trying to create a society where we don't rely on private automobiles as much.

“And clearly, you can put your infrastructure in more simply in just one line.

“It has some potential – some of the fundamentals are quite interesting.”

Kingham said an example of where New Zealand could benefit from linear development on a smaller scale is between Hamilton and Auckland, with regular rail transit flowing through.

Neom The Line would extend for 170km into Saudi Arabia from the Red Sea.

But architect and Victoria University urban design lecturer Fabricio Chicca, who specialises in the environmental outcomes of urban development, is more scathing in his assessment of it.

Chicca said the production of The Line would have a far larger environmental impact than the construction of a normal dense city, because of how challenging it was to verticalise infrastructure.

Sure, there might be more walking and no cars, but this did not make it sustainable, he said.

“That claim of sustainability is, excuse my French, bulls.... I have seen nothing from the plans so far to suggest that it will be.”

Chicca said Middle Eastern cities had been notably dense dating all the way back to Mesopotamia, before the advent of oil and the motor car spread them out.

The solution was staring them in the face from both the past and present, not the future, he said.

“If you go for example, to Morocco, which is not Middle East, but has a similar weather, their medinas are amazing and very dense areas where people live and occupy for very low environmental impact. All the shade that they generate allows people to walk.

“But that doesn't get the publicity for Saudi Arabia, does it? To me, this is just another petrol-dollar fantasy.”