Burnt-out waste workers could be sign of staff shortage tipping point - union

Taupō waste workers say they’re worried about safety after a few months of pulling long hours to cover staff shortages (file photo).

Stretched workers at a Taupō waste management company say they won’t do more than 50 hours a week because their current hours risk public and staff health and safety.

Union representatives said it could be the start of the post-Covid tipping point in terms of labour shortages and was becoming a nation-wide trend, while the Employers & Manufacturers Association (EMA) has said lower-paid migrant workers should be let into New Zealand to fill the gaps.

About 10 staff at EnviroWaste Taupō had been working up to seven days a week for the past few months to keep up with workloads during staff shortages, First Union organiser Graham McKean said. They had serious health and safety concerns about fatigue and burnout.

EnviroWaste Taupō had staff resign and not be replaced, leaving their remaining staff to pick up the slack, delaying rubbish and recycling pick-ups in the town, McKean said.

READ MORE:

* The dangers of working through a post-Covid hangover

* Now the real pandemic looms for NZ employers

* Coronavirus: $1.20 minimum wage increase to hit already struggling employers, manufacturing association says



123rf First Union organiser Graham McKean says the Taupō situation reflects a bigger problem and he’s concerned about fatigue and burnout (file photo).

EnviroWaste Taupō said it’s been hit by Covid and a nationwide driver shortage but its people and their safety are a focus.

The company holds a contract with the Taupō District Council for kerbside rubbish and recycling collection.

“All they have to do is make one mistake and they will have a fatality. They are that burnt out,” McKean said.

“Under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, staff would be exercising their legal right to reduce their hours of work to a maximum of 50 hours a week between Monday and Friday, and not work weekends, so they could rest and recuperate,” McKean said.

“Because of the significant shortage of workers, they have told me that they are doing excessive hours, week after week, month after month.

“Every one of them complained of chronic fatigue and lack of proper rest and recuperation.”

McKean said the situation in Taupō reflected a bigger problem and many businesses were holding off until the border was reopened, so they could hire cheaper labour from overseas.

“Unfortunately, in my career I have had to represent three drivers who have killed people through their driving actions, one of those due to a major breach of health and safety laws.

“Our job is to make sure these sorts of things don't happen again and fatigue and burnout are major causes of accidents in the transport industry.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff EnviroWaste Taupō said it was affected by Covid and a nationwide driver shortage but “people are at the heart of our organisation” (file photo).

According to an EnviroWaste spokesperson, the Taupō branch had been “impacted by Covid staff absences and the nationwide driver shortage”, like many workplaces across New Zealand.

“We apologise to the public for any service delays.

“We currently have a dedicated team of over 20 people proudly serving the Taupō community.

“People are at the heart of our organisation and their health, safety and wellbeing is our constant focus.”

An Employers & Manufacturers Association (EMA) spokesperson approached by Stuff on Friday declined to comment. However, a report on the organisation’s website stated that a recent survey of 335 employers with job vacancies found all surveyed were struggling to fill them “with almost 40 per cent of employers advertising for more than six months”.

“EMA members said there was a serious shortage of New Zealanders to fill vacancies, recruits are costing more, and staff poaching is on the rise.

“The lack of immigrants, due to the Covid-enforced closure of the border and recent immigration reset, have also exacerbated skill shortages.

“The EMA want a more managed transition period for necessary and skilled – but lower paid – migrant workers to enter the country, while we also work on upskilling the New Zealander [sic] workforce to fill those gaps,” the report stated.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said First Union was “quite right to be attending to a serious health and safety problem” and said it was well known that fatigue was a massive source of health and safety issues in the workplace.

“We are seeing this in the health sector every day, and even more widely in the hospitality and construction sectors.

“It’s distressing that the EMA want to see more cheap overseas labour, we want to see a high-wage highly-skilled workforce.

“It’s about filling gaps, not undermining or undercutting existing jobs for New Zealanders.

“Businesses need to make work more attractive...and improving productivity is the key here.

“That means investing in training, innovation, and plant and machinery – low cost labour encourages the wrong response to productivity challenges,” Wagstaff said.