What the country's school truancy crisis could mean for youth crime rates

The Blue Light Youth Programme aims to keep truant youth engaged and less likely to make poor life choices.

Auckland’s young people haven’t established the best reputation in recent months.

Since the start of the year, media coverage has shown them plowing cars through shopping centres, smashing open shops with hammers, forcing shop owners to sleep in their stores and leading police on wild and dangerous chases across the city.

It’s prompted youth workers to brand the city’s young people as “out of control” – Tāmaki worker Chris Makoare said back in April that poorly-supported parents resulted in their children getting into trouble.

Now, there are concerns that growing truancy could be contributing to a crime wave, with the number of students missing class doubling over nine months.

There are now more than 8600 children aged 5 to 16 who are not receiving education, according to government data released in July in response to a written Parliamentary question by National’s education spokesperson Erica Stanford, and non-enrolment has increased by 70%.

Chris McKeen/Stuff There are now more than 8600 children aged 5 to 16 who are not receiving education.

“We see the link to truancy issues,” said National’s Simon O’Connor, the MP for Tāmaki, after his electorate had five shops broken into over 48 hours.

“These kids aren’t in school and this sort of thing is the result.”

With non-attendance numbers so high, those working closest with youth offenders are concerned the issue could be exacerbated, and experts believe young people missing school could be at serious risk of falling into crime.

The crime risks of non-attendance

Brendon Crompton has seen everything when it comes to youth crime. He’s been a high school teacher, a policeman working with youth, worked with Oranga Tamariki and even run a wing in a youth justice facility.

These days, Crompton can be seen playing sports with young people at Blue Light’s youth centre in Papakura, south Auckland.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Brendon Crompton is quick to point out not going to school does not turn you into a youth offender.

These young people should be in school, but they aren’t; they’re considered “un-enrolled” as they’ve been missing from school for more than twenty days.

Crompton is quick to point out not going to school does not turn you into a youth offender.

“A lot of violent crime for example is linked to a high amount of family violence; you don’t suddenly become violent unless you’ve had it at home.”

However, Crompton admits data is grim for the future prospects of young people who aren’t in education –statistics show those missing school for extended periods will “much more likely” have a mental illness, become a teen parent, have poorer employment or end up in a gang.

“There are a lot of things, including the possibility of being a youth offender, that’s linked with them not attending school,” he said.

“[School] creates resilience for young people, but their whole engagement in the community is lost – which is why the ones most disengaged end up in crime.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Blue Light has the Ministry of Education’s contract to support truant kids.

Blue Light has the Ministry of Education’s contract to support truant kids, and the charity has almost 3000 young people in its sights.

CEO Rod Bell said some families still feared returning their kids to school due to Covid exposure, while others had grown complacent about having their young ones around all day.

According to Bell, while many were engaged in school before the lockdown, not returning has become “almost habit-forming”. He said the risk to the young person became high, not just with anti-social behaviour in the short term, but also with long-term barriers.

Gang expert Jarrod Gilbert said falling out of school meant teens acclimatised to new environments.

“Once your bonds to mainstream systems are broken, you begin to get socialised by the street. So instead of educational systems, the street educates you and the inevitable outcome is crime,” he said.

“The important caveat though is truancy alone won’t do it, we should see it as a consequence of other things at play – but it can exacerbate other issues.”

The roots of non-attendance

Non-attendance rates began to climb in October 2021, when there were 4318 students not enrolled in any form of education. By May 2022, that number had reached 8000.

The fact non-attendance is still a problem doesn’t surprise Auckland principals, given the city’s lengthy lockdown in late 2021.

Kathryn George/Stuff There were 4318 students not enrolled in school in October 2021. By May 2022, that number had reached 8000.

Immediately after its conclusion, a message was relayed to school students: “if you feel unwell, stay home”. The issue, according to Pt England Primary principal Russell Burt, is the message has become misleading.

Burt said the first important thing to clarify is the difference between “non-attendance” and “truancy”, as the terms have different connotations.

“When I was young and wagged, I hoped to trick parents and schools to be where I wasn't supposed to be. Based on attendance at primary schools, for example, I don't think we're dealing with that,” he said.

Burt said schools including his were dealing with attendance being viewed as optional, based on circumstance. He believes the messaging hasn’t been reversed, stressing the importance of getting your kids back to school.

“If you lose the habit of going to school, or not going for reasons we consider minimal – like it’s raining - you become an intermittent attender.”

Donna McMillan/Supplied Russell Burt says it’s important to clarify the difference between “non-attendance” and “truancy”.

Auckland criminologist Ronald Kramer said the August 2021 lockdown caused a major shift in social organisation.

“It changed people's behaviour and had ripple effects,” he said.

“It's like a breakdown in regular order. It freaks people out, and you get all kinds of other behaviours.”

Police believe the spate in ram-raids began around the same time as the increase in school non-attendance – October 2021.

At the time, police determined 88% of ram-raiders were under the age of 20, with the majority under the age of 17, which fits a similar age profile to the group that dropped away from the classroom.

But Kramer said drawing a direct line between non-attendance and crime was “a bit of a stretch”.

“To say truancy causes crime doesn't pass the logical test, there's another factor which needs to explain both of those things.”

School’s role in a young person’s life

Burt, who has spent 20 years engaged in research with Auckland University, says studies have shown the damage that can be caused by non-attendance.

“The school isn’t just the reception of academic instruction, but a locus of cultural norms and delivery of things like nurses, dental care, counsellors and social workers,” he said.

“When this is neglected, their social needs also become neglected.”

Marika Khabazi/RNZ Tamaki College’s attendance was tracking up to 80% before the August 2021 lockdown, but is now as low as 65%.

Tamaki College’s attendance was tracking up to 80% before the August 2021 lockdown, but it’s now as low as 65%. Their principal, Soana Pamaka believes they're in the best position to bring the lost kids back – but they aren’t equipped to do so.

Prinical Soana Pamaka, whose school of 560 students has one social worker, believes more partnership is needed between schools and truancy services.

“Schools have a really, really good relationship with families. We need to be involved in that landscape, but we aren't resourced to,” she said.

“Teachers teach, we don't have time to go to the homes, but we should be sitting around the table with police on how to intervene.”

Crompton’s youth services often receive young offenders involved in ramraids and break-ins, and seek to rehabilitate them through employment skill-building – such as fitness and driver licence testing.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Blue Light seek to rehabilitate youth offenders through employment skill-building.

“When these kids have one, two, three days off that's when they need attention and nipping it in the bud early,” he said.

“So it's not just enforcement action but [also about] how important it is they go to school.”