Lotto players win big in Auckland, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch

One lucky winner from Albany scooped $44m in Lotto's Powerball draw on Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Four Lotto players across the country have won $250,000 each.

Players from Auckland, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch won the Lotto First Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Whitcoulls Botany Downs in Auckland, Vogel Street Pharmacy in Palmerston North and on MyLotto to players from Wellington and Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.