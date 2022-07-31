Police investigate 'unexplained death' of 31-year-old woman in Hamilton

Police investigating the block of flats on Lake Rd in Frankton on Sunday morning.

The unexplained death of a woman in Hamilton is being investigated after her body was discovered at a Lake Rd property early Sunday.

The 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a neighbour just after midnight.

She was discovered not breathing and, despite CPR being performed, she wasn’t revived, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Ambler said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A police cordon at the property.

The woman had injuries which he wouldn’t go into but “there are no injuries that appear linked to her death”, Ambler said.

He said a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out Monday to help determine why she died.