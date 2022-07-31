Police investigate 'unexplained death' of 31-year-old woman in Hamilton
The unexplained death of a woman in Hamilton is being investigated after her body was discovered at a Lake Rd property early Sunday.
The 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a neighbour just after midnight.
She was discovered not breathing and, despite CPR being performed, she wasn’t revived, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Ambler said.
The woman had injuries which he wouldn’t go into but “there are no injuries that appear linked to her death”, Ambler said.
He said a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out Monday to help determine why she died.