Cheat sheet: What will a near-fully reopened New Zealand look like?

The Government has set up a five-scenario framework to deal with any new Covid variants, while the Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall won't rule out future lockdowns and border closures.

One of the last bricks of the metaphorical border wall that the Government built to keep Covid out is coming down from midnight, even as more than 2000 travellers a week test positive.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's response to the threat of the novel coronavirus back in March 2020 was to close the border to all outside it, even residents.

"In no time in New Zealand's history has a power like this been used," Ardern noted at a stand-up that bristled with the uncertainty of the new virus, an event that now feels half a lifetime ago.

As Covid has morphed, so too, bit-by-bit, has New Zealand's border strategy.

But for two-and-a-half years our borders have remained shut to visitors from non-visa waiver countries, international cruise passengers and international students who didn't have exceptions or exemptions.

That changes tonight.

What's a non-visa waiver country?

Most of our biggest tourism markets are among 60 visa-waiver countries which opened to tourists at the start of May.

But not China. And not India.

Alden Williams/Stuff Chinese visitors spent almost $2b a year in NZ before Covid hit.

These two are probably the most important markets for our tourism industry that have remained out of reach this winter so far due to border rules.

China was our second-largest tourism market after Australia and spending by 390,000 Chinese visitors in 2019 hit $1.7 billion.

However, the winter ski season is also traditionally a low season for these countries, before the summer and autumn boom.

As expected, skiing destinations like Queenstown and Ruapehu have seen plenty of Australian tourists this winter.

But other centres and regions, like the West Coast, Auckland, and Wellington, have experienced more of a trickle. This is pretty typical of winter.

So international cruises are back - will anyone come?

When the Pacific Explorer docks at Auckland in two weeks Kevin O’Sullivan will be there welcoming passengers.

The New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive admits that in March 2020 – the last time cruise ships docked in New Zealand – he was calling the border closures a "short-term pause".

"It has been difficult, quite depressing at times, but onwards and upwards."

Barry Harcourt Cruise passengers spent more than $300m on land each year pre-pandemic.

The worldwide cruise industry has taken a huge hit from Covid, not just to its pocket but also its reputation because of the way it seeded in clusters on the ships during the early stages of the pandemic.

Here in Aotearoa, the Ruby Princess's docking at Napier in March 2020 led to a cluster of cases in Hawke's Bay when a tour guide was infected by a passenger.

But there are early signs of a turnaround, even pent-up demand, to go on cruises, a lifeline for the businesses who once relied on the daily surges in customers over summer.

The season will really pick up from October, and O’Sullivan says occupancy on even the larger ships set to dock is high – about 70-80% – while the smaller ones are full.

We're in the middle of a Covid surge - is this reopening wise?

The context in which a full reopening of the border takes place is interesting.

New Zealand has recorded just over 20,000 cases of Covid at its borders since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of that number, 2393 are from the past week to Sunday alone. In other words, more than 10% of the cases at our borders throughout the pandemic have been recorded in the past seven days.

Experts have argued that a full reopening, particularly one without pre-departure tests, could place extra stress on our straining health system.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker told RNZ last week the increase in border cases was a bad sign and meant new-variants of Covid-19 would enter the country quicker than ever before.

"We are effectively seeding the country much more rapidly with new variants from overseas."

In a written statement to RNZ last week, Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said she was confident the measures in place were sufficient.

Verrall said the recent increase in border cases was not high enough to have a significant impact on spread in the community "especially in comparison to the number of new daily community cases".

One important factor to note is that New Zealand remains closed for most travellers aged 17 and over who are unvaccinated (if they don’t hold a New Zealand or Australian passport).

Covid vaccines are no longer a significant factor when it comes to reducing transmission of new Omicron variants like BA.5, but they are still excellent at providing immunity against severe disease, which should help prevent significant numbers of travellers clogging the health system.

What will the reopening achieve?

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash and Immigration Minister Michael Wood say the border reopening will be a much-needed economic boost.

The symbolism and fairness of it is also significant.

To be able to say that New Zealand is open to everyone is an important message, particularly given how important tourism was before the pandemic.

"Today's change in border settings marks the final milestone for our reconnecting strategy," Nash said.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announces the details of proposed freedom camping rules, alongside Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult, in Queenstown.(November 2021)

"Globally there is pent-up demand for people to visit New Zealand. In January, 58% of Australians who would like to visit New Zealand wanted to come within six months of borders opening. This number is even higher for our American target market, at 77%, and we’re ready for them."

Nash said the return of cruise ships is another boost for local communities. Pre-pandemic their visits were worth in excess of $500 million a year, of which $356 million was spent onshore.

Wood said the resumption of key visa categories including students was important as the international education sector was worth several billion dollars before the pandemic.

“While we’ve continued to support the sector with border exceptions through the pandemic, the full resumption of visa processing is great news for our universities, polytechnics and wānanga, and schools, English language schools, and private training establishments."

Now that borders are fully open, individuals who are coming to New Zealand to work will primarily use the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which opened on 4 July, to enter the country.