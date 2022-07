State Highway 1 between Waiouru to Rangipo is closed due to snow. (File photo).

The Desert Rd in the central North Island is closed due to snow.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised State Highway 1 from Waiouru to Rangipo, the Desert Rd, had closed about 11.30pm on Sunday and was still shut at 6am on Monday.

The agency asked northbound traffic to detour via SH49, SH4, SH47 and SH46, and the reverse for southbound.

It asked people to take care and allow extra time on their journey.