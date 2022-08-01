Six inmates climb onto roof of Hawke's Bay prison

Hawke's Bay prison where six inmates have climbed onto a roof.

A group of prisoners has climbed onto the roof of Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison.

Department of Corrections’ Lower North regional commissioner Liz Hawthorn said six prisoners made it onto the roof about 2.30pm on Monday.

“Staff responded immediately to contain the incident and are currently talking to the prisoners,” she said.

The inmates involved were from the Youth Unit which has since been secured.

Bill Kearns/Stuff Prisoners have climbed onto the roof of Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison.

The area accessed by the inmates was within the prison’s boundaries, and Hawthorn said there was no threat to the security of the prison or to public safety.

The weather is cool and clear on Monday evening. Prisoners can be seen walking around on roof yelling and laughing while six or seven corrections staff wait on the ground below.

From the prison entrance, intermittent shouting and banging, as if the roof is being struck, can be heard. Two security guards are stopping people getting too close.

There are no police present, and it's understood emergency services have been put on standby but are not required at the scene at present.

In June, a staff member at the prison was repeatedly stabbed in the head by an inmate.

Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd Du Plessis​, called the June attack "savage, violent and unprovoked".

In 2011, a rooftop protest was staged by a dozen inmates at the same prison. In that instance the prisoners stayed out on the roof overnight.