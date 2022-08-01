International Space Station captures stunning views of New Zealand

New Zealand was captured in all it's glory by the International Space Station on Monday.

Astronauts on the International Space Station have shared a bird’s eye view of Aotearoa without (mostly) its long white cloud.

The station took about three minutes to track from the west side of the lower South Island to the east of the North Island on Monday, passing over the West Coast, Wellington and Hawke’s Bay on its way.

Video tweeted by ISS Above – a device that streams live views of the earth – showed the view from the station as it flew over above the country.

The snow-capped Southern Alps can be clearly seen, and eventually the lower and eastern edges of the North Island are also in shot.

ISS Above The International Space Station travelled over the country on Monday, enjoying a bird’s-eye view of the North and South islands.

According to MetService, a west to southwest low brought clear skies across the country on Monday, making it possible for the country to be seen so clearly from space.

Fresh snow had also recently fallen across much of both islands, which is visible in the video.

The ISS Above Twitter account said that the three-minute video shows one of the longest passes the space station can get across the country – when passing from the west coast to the east coast, the trip can be as short as 30 seconds.