Is Putin's 'illegal, immoral' escalation enough to revisit Ukraine visa policy?

The prime minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, more than 15,000 casualties and at least 12 million displaced persons have been recorded.

Minister of Immigration Michael Wood has said he is waiting for the situation in Ukraine to “deteriorate” before he “revisits” New Zealand’s Ukrainian visa policy.

But Ukrainian and Russian-Kiwis are now asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of an escalation of his invasion of Ukraine is enough of a deterioration for Wood.

The 2022 Special Ukraine Visa – which allows Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents the chance to bring immediate family members to safety – has been widely criticised by the Ukrainian community for not going far enough since it was announced in March.

To date, fewer than 350 Ukrainians have arrived in New Zealand on the visa, despite government estimations that it could offer shelter to up to 4000 of those fleeing the war-torn country.

As recently as Tuesday, Wood said these figures reflected the fact that Ukraine was “currently making considerable advances in the war”, adding that he would review the policy “if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates”.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservist soldiers as an “increased escalation of tension”.

“What we need here is a rallying cry from the world, what is happening here is illegal, it’s immoral,” she said.

Wood did not respond to questions about whether Putin’s announcement constituted a significant enough deterioration to review New Zealand’s visa policy or whether he still thought Ukraine was making “considerable advances in the war”.

He also did not respond to questions around whether Aotearoa’s immigration policies reflected Ardern’s messaging at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Our statement from [Tuesday] stands at this time,” a spokesperson for Wood said on Thursday afternoon.

Minister of Immigration Michael Wood earlier this week said he would "revisit" NZ's Ukrainian visa policy if the situation "deteriorates".

A spokesperson for Ukrainian-run advocacy group Mahi for Ukraine Kate Turska said the community was “extremely disappointed” by Wood’s position.

“Is the fact that numerous cities are already reduced to rubble while others are bombed daily not enough? What about the hundreds of civilians who are continuing to die every day? Or the millions of people who have been displaced? How much worse can it get?” she asked.

Turska further warned that the advances seen in Ukraine over recent weeks would only serve to antagonise Kremlin forces, and would make no difference to the lives of Ukrainians whose homes have already been destroyed.

“Putin’s announcement is a clear indication of Russia’s commitment to this war, and his threat of the use of nuclear weapons makes this escalation all the more real.

Kate Turska moved to New Zealand 16 years ago but was born and raised in Sloviansk, Ukraine.

“The fact that Ukraine has claimed back a couple of decimated cities (while a great victory for the nation) is no indication the war will end any time soon.”

Russian-Kiwi Elena Nikiforova has been active in speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine since it began in February, and believes Putin’s announcement represents a “tremendous deterioration” to the situation in Ukraine.

“Listening to Putin yesterday took me back to the first day of the war. I felt sick to my stomach. It’s a complete nightmare.

“If they gathered even half of the 300,000 soldiers Putin is aiming for, this will mark a significant escalation of this war,” Nikiforova said.