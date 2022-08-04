Firefighters union to take 'unprecedented' strike action

The NZPFU said the strike action was “unprecedented”.

The firefighters’ union has announced plans to strike later this month.

The action will see members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union striking for one hour (11am to noon) on Friday, August 19 and Friday, August 26

Fire and Emergency NZ had been notified on the decision, the union confirmed on Thursday night.

“This is an unprecedented step that has not been taken lightly but reflects the gravity of the situation,” the NZPFU said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Fire and Emergency, firefighters union re-engage in bargaining amid strike action

* 'It's hard': Firefighter's wife speaks out on job's toll as strike continues

* 'Its not just wages': Strike action fuelled by firefighter burnout

* Two Auckland fire stations scrambling for cover due to lack of staff



“NZPFU members need enforceable and guaranteed protections to ensure they are appropriately staffed and resourced to protect the community.

“FENZ has been rolling the dice on community safety and protection with its failure to have appropriate firefighter numbers or reliable fleet and equipment.”

FENZ Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said the strike action was disappointing. He said FENZ had made a substantial new pay offer which would see base salaries for all firefighters increase by between 8 and 19% over the next two years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Fire and Emergency said the strike action was disappointing.

“Fire and Emergency has demonstrated it is fully committed to trying to reach a settlement with the union. After over 13 months of negotiations, involving 29 days of bargaining and three days of mediation, the union has not significantly moved from its original position," he said.

"The NZPFU is still seeking total increases across both pay and allowances of more than 40% for most firefighters.

“They have also indicated they wish to return to mediation but are yet to provide a counter position.

"Our new offer is substantially more than our previous offer and reflects our strong desire to reach settlement," Nally said.

Fire and Emergency will continue to respond to emergencies during the strikes.

In areas primarily served by career firefighters, responses may be delayed and with fewer firefighters than usual.