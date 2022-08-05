Leo Molloy's media manager exits Auckland Mayoralty campaign team

Leo Molloy’s communications manager, former broadcaster Kate Gourdie, has left Molloy’s Auckland Mayoralty campaign team.

Leo Molloy’s communications manager has left his Auckland Mayoral campaign team.

Kate Gourdie, a former journalist, has exited Molloy’s campaign two months from the election.

Molloy confirmed Gourdie didn’t have her contract renewed when it expired this week.

He would not however say whether it was he or Gourdie who decided not to renew.

“She did a good job,” Molloy said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Kate Gourdie is no longer running PR for Mayoral hopeful Leo Molloy.

Molloy said another former journalist, Steve Deane, was coming in to his team.

Deane told Stuff he’s not to a direct replacement for Gourdie, as he’s been brought in as a “communications consultant”.

He said Molloy is a strong candidate and his job is to help the Auckland businessman maintain a position in the polls.

Deane would not comment on Gourdie’s exit or his experience in local politics.

According to Taxpayers’ Union executive director, Jordan Williams, Molloy has also parted with social media contractor “The Campaign Company”.

The company is owned by Williams, who would say only that they had “respectfully parted ways”.

One of Williams’ staff was involved in a Molloy campaign event attended by Stuff on Sunday, and the split happened subsequently.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Jordan Williams, executive director of the Taxpayers’ Union.

There had been tension in the relationship between the Molloy campaign and two Williams-connected entities.

Molloy was furious at full page newspaper ads taken out by the Williams-run Auckland Ratepayers Alliance, critical of him.

Earlier in the campaign, Molloy - a newcomer to politics - was unhappy that his own campaign team was trying to “manage” what he said.

Two attempts by Stuff early in the campaign to talk directly with Molloy were overridden by Gourdie who insisted questions be submitted in writing.

More to come.