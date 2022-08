Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Blackford Rd, near the South Island mountain, about 8pm, a police spokesperson said.

A person is in a critical condition after rolling their car near Mount Hutt.

The car rolled and trapped the only person inside, the spokesperson said.

“The person was freed from the vehicle and transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

The road was not blocked, the spokesperson said.