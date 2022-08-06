Man found critically injured on Northland road

Police located a man in a critical condition on Paihia Rd near Opua about 4am. (File photo)

A critically injured man has been on a road in Northland.

Police attended the “serious incident” on Paihia Rd near Opua about 4am on Saturday.

The man was found lying on the road about a kilometre south of the intersection with Te Raupo Rd.

A police spokesperson told Stuff it was not clear whether the man had been involved in a crash.

Paihia Rd is closed, and a detour is being put in place via Oromahoe Rd and Whangae Rd.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and investigations are underway into exactly what happened,” police said in a statement.