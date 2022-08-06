Man found critically injured on Northland road
A critically injured man has been on a road in Northland.
Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz
Police attended the “serious incident” on Paihia Rd near Opua about 4am on Saturday.
The man was found lying on the road about a kilometre south of the intersection with Te Raupo Rd.
A police spokesperson told Stuff it was not clear whether the man had been involved in a crash.
Paihia Rd is closed, and a detour is being put in place via Oromahoe Rd and Whangae Rd.
“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and investigations are underway into exactly what happened,” police said in a statement.