Tensions between rival groups at anti-government protest in Auckland Domain

Opposing protest groups gather at Auckland Domain ahead of a march led by Brian Tamaki.

Demonstrators from the Brian Tamaki-led Freedom and Rights Coalition were met by a counter-protest in central Auckland.

Police intervened between the two groups when tensions flared around midday.

Road users were warned to expect traffic disruption and police closed two links to the Southern Motorway.

Protesters, led by Brian Tamaki, later went on a march before returning to Auckland Domain.

The march ended about 2.30pm and protesters dispersed shortly after.

No arrests were made, but police will carry out a review to decide if any follow-up action is needed.

Tensions flared between protesters from the Brian Tamaki-led Freedom and Rights Coalition and a rival group at the Auckland Domain on Saturday afternoon.

The two groups had been edging closer together since the protest began at 11am and police saw fit to intervene as some rival protesters faced off around midday.

Police formed a line between them, as protesters from the Freedom and Rights Coalition camp moved towards the smaller group of counter-demonstrators.

David White/Stuff Police have formed a line to separate the two protests.

A small number of counter-protesters had held firm, continuing to wave rainbow flags and playing disco music.

A war of words broke out, with both sides calling for the other to “go home”.

Shortly before 1pm, tensions between the two protest groups eased, with the line of police officers keeping the peace.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Tensions rise between Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters and counter-protesters.

At around 1.40pm, the anti-government protest began marching out of the domain towards Grafton.

The protesters chanted their belief that the Government should drop Covid-19 vaccine mandates for nurses as they marched past Auckland City Hospital.

David White/Stuff The Freedom and Rights Coalition protest begins its march from the Auckland Domain.

One person inside the hospital could be seen making an obscene gesture to the protesters through a window.

The protesters bypassed the motorway on-ramps and walked up Symonds St. Traffic around the Symonds St and Karangahape Rd intersection was at a complete stop.

David White/Stuff Road users were warned of possible disruption due to the march.

The march eventually looped back and ended at Auckland Domain around 2.30pm.

Police had earlier warned road users to prepare for traffic disruption as a result of the protest, which also resulted in the cancellation of several children’s football games at the domain.

A police spokesperson confirmed the Southern Motorway on and off-ramps at Kyber Pass were closed to minimise disruption.

David White/Stuff Police form a line at the Khyber Pass Southern Motorway on-ramp.

However, at about 12.40pm, Tamaki took to a stage in front of around 300 people and told them they were not going to walk on the motorway.

Auckland City East Area Commander Inspector Jim Wilson said while it was a “peaceful protest”, police would complete a review in coming weeks.

He said the focus was on balancing the safety of all protesters and the public, while acknowledging the right to protest peacefully and lawfully.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who deferred their travel through the affected areas today and acknowledge those that were inconvenienced.”

CHRIS SKELTON Freedom & Rights Coalition protest in Christchurch. Video first published on July 23, 2022.

Police said around 500 people attended the protest and no arrests were made.

It comes two weeks after the group led a protest along a section of the Southern Motorway between Mt Eden and Newmarket. No charges have yet been laid, but police inquiries continue.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition, led by Tamaki’s Destiny Church, described the latest protest as a ‘Kiwi Patriots Day and March’ and farmers market.

This time it had to contend with a counter-protest dubbed ‘FARC off Brian’ – a play on the Freedom and Rights Coalition acronym – organised by Mark Graham in objection of Tamaki’s “message of exclusion and hate”.

David White/Stuff A counter-protest “against hate” is also at the domain.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition said its protest was over “unworkable” regulations for farmers, “reckless” spending of taxpayer money and the “never-ending” lockdowns causing businesses to suffer.

It is also calling for better property market conditions for first home buyers, better mental health services, the protection of religious rights and tino rangatiratanga (sovereignty) for indigenous people.

Several of the protesters could be seen displaying Z symbols - which are regarded as denoting support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - either on their skin or clothing.

David White/Stuff The Freedom and Rights Coalition is protesting the government at the Auckland Domain.

As of 11am, conflict between the two protests had involved a competition over the volume of music with both John Farnham and Sister Sledge echoing on the Auckland museum grounds.

Counter-protest attendees were asked to protest in a fun, peaceful and non-violent manner and wear pink or bright colours.

“We will not be looking to prevent anyone walking on to the motorway - that isn't our job. We are not looking for a confrontation, but to show that a diverse and inclusive community has a positive message for New Zealand,” Graham posted to the Facebook event.

David White/Stuff The organiser of the counter-protest asked attendees to wear bright colours and be peaceful.

Auckland Council director of customer and community services Claudia Wyss wrote to the Freedom and Rights Coalition on Tuesday to warn the group its event and farmers market may be in breach of a bylaw prohibiting events and trading in a council-controlled public place without a permit.

Wyss also warned that the group would be responsible for any damage to council property during the event and asked that they “honour the importance of those who have served our nation” by not occupying the Cenotaph and Court of Honour in front of the Auckland War Museum.

Additionally, it was important protesters not interfere with sports groups using the domain on Saturday.