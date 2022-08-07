Hundreds celebrate life of country music star John Grenell at musical memorial

Friends, family and fans of all ages sang together at a musical memorial to celebrate the life of Kiwi country musician John Hore Grenell.

About 500 people congregated at the James Hay Theatre on Saturday afternoon to commemorate the singer’s life.

Grenell, who made his first record in the 1960s under the name John Hore, was most famous for his version of Welcome To Our World.

He died last week at the age of 78 after suffering a heart attack.

READ MORE:

* Public memorial service planned to celebrate life of country music star John Grenell

* Country music star John Hore Grenell has died



Supplied Welcome To My World: The Very Best Of John Hore Grenell.

People stopped at the entrance to the theatre to sign a memory book for the singer-songwriter.

It was a musical memorial service with songs and stories.

Candles were lit in front of a stage where Grenell’s songs were performed while the crowd sang along.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A public memorial service celebrating Grenell’s life was held in Christchurch on Saturday.

Grenell was born in 1944 in Ranfurly, Central Otago, according to biographies by the New Zealand Music Commission and Christchurch City Libraries.

He grew up on the family farm in Kyeburn and attended Otago Boys’ High School in Dunedin.

Grenell toured the world in the 1960s and released a series of hit albums and singles. By the age of 19, he had sold 100,000 records.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The singer and songwriter was most famous for his version of Welcome To Our World.

In the 1970s and 80s, he took a break from the music industry to help build a trail ride tourist business in Queenstown.

He returned to the music industry in the late 1980s under the name John Grenell and released more hit records.

Grenell later ran a farm in Whitecliffs, Canterbury, and bred horses.