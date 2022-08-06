Man dies after falling into gully on Mt Ngāuruhoe

Mt Ngāuruhoe lies between the active volcanoes of Mount Tongariro to the north and Mount Ruapehu. (File Photo).

A man has died after falling down a gully on Mt Ngāuruhoe at the Central Plateau.

A group of people were climbing up Mt Ngāuruhoe, near Tongariro, on Friday when he fell.

Police were notified on Friday evening, about 5pm, by Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand after a Personal Locator Beacon activation was received.

Although Greenlea Rescue Helicopter quickly located the site, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

READ MORE:

* Mountain high: Why the Ruapehu region should be on your travel wish-list

* Whakaari/White Island: Volcanoes some of New Zealand's most popular playgrounds

* Ruapehu mayor says safety systems may be reviewed after Whakaari/White Island eruption



Senior Sergeant Shane McNally thanked all of those involved in the recovery efforts on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“While this is a tragic outcome, we are glad we can bring his body home for his loved ones and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The man’s death has been referred to the coroner.

With the support of Department of Conservation, Police and LandSAR a rāhui has been placed on Mt Ngāuruhoe.

The Department of Conservation asked all hikers in the Tongariro National Park to consider using alternative tracks and avoid Mt Ngāuruhoe until the rāhui is lifted at sunrise, on Tuesday, August 9.