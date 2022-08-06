Auckland Lotto player scoops $1m in First Division draw

One lucky winner from Albany scooped $1m on Saturday.

An Auckland Lotto player has won $1m.

The winning ticket was sold at Roselands Lotto in Papakura.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

A lucky Strike player also from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.