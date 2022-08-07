One person has died after car crashes into bus stop in South Auckland

One person has died and another has been critically injured after a car crashed into a bus stop in Māngere.

One person has died after a car crashed into a bus stop in a South Auckland suburb on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Massey Rd in Māngere at 2.50am. The road remains closed.

Two people were trapped in the car and had to be freed by emergency services. They were taken to nearby Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition, St John said.

One person has since died and the other remains in critical condition, police confirmed.

The serious crash unit was notified and police are enquiring into the cause of the crash.

Massey Rd is expected to reopen shortly.