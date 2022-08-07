Levin man who sparked police stand-off in moderate condition

The Bledisloe St house where a Levin man barricaded himself for 24 houses, until “orange flashes” and smoke brought the police standoff to an end.

The man at the centre of a 24-hour standoff with police in Levin, that ended in flames, remains under hospital care in a moderate condition.

Paul Kenneth Smith, 62, suffered moderate injuries, and was initially in a critical condition, when removed from his Bledisloe St home on Friday night when a fire ignited.

He was in a moderate condition at Palmerston North Hospital on Sunday morning after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Smith had barricaded himself in the house on Thursday evening, fearing eviction and amid indications he had weapons.

READ MORE:

* How a standoff between police and a 'good neighbour' began with a call to a newsroom and ended in flames

* Levin standoff comes to fiery end as residents of Bledisloe St return to sense of normality

* Levin standoff: Man in critical condition after fire



Warwick Smith/STUFF STUFF journalist Conor Knell reports from Bledisloe Street, Levin, a neighbourhood getting back to normal, in the aftermath of a police stand off with a Bledisloe Street resident.

Armed police and emergency services responded, blocking off streets and evacuating about 80 nearby residents, while a negotiation team was brought in. Police described it as a self-harm incident.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed.

Some residents said on Friday they had been warned of a bomb scare or chemical threat, but Manawatū area commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said this information had not come from police.

Jericho Rock-Archer Firefighters investigating the scene on Saturday.

Residents Danny and Jacob Hoeta said they saw orange flashes, followed by smoke billowing from the house, and a burning smell after 7pm on Friday.

There was a burnt hole through the roof of the home and another gaping hole could be seen through a smashed window as firefighters investigated the scene over the weekend.

Smith had called Stuff’s Manawatū newsroom in an agitated state on Thursday morning, saying he was about to be evicted, that he had weapons and chemicals at the property and would resist attempts to remove him. Police were notified.

Bledisloe St residents, who began being allowed back to their homes on Friday night, could expect a continued police presence over the coming days.

In a statement on Saturday police said “we want to reassure residents that there is no need for concern”. Officers would be going door-to-door, speaking with residents and ensuring they had support.

Where to get help