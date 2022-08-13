More than two Aucklanders a day attacked by dogs this year, data shows

Dog attack statistics from Auckland Council show more than two Aucklanders are being attacked by dogs every day. (File photo)

Almost 500 people have been attacked by dogs in Tāmaki Makaurau since January, according to Auckland Council data – an average of more than two a day.

The data includes all dog attacks on people investigated by Auckland Council animal management.

There has been a “huge increase” in the number dogs, according to council’s manager of animal control Elly Waitoa.

This year, the number of registered dogs grew from 118,552 to 125,000, an increase Waitoa said is making dog control harder.

“The jump in numbers has seen increased pressure on our Animal Management department,” Waitoa said.

Waitoa said public safety remained her department’s top priority.

Auckland emergency department doctor Natasha Duncan-Sutherland said she had seen a rise in dog-related injuries over recent years.

“Dog attacks are constantly going up,” Duncan-Sutherland said.

Last week, a man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Northland and an Auckland woman was hospitalised after a serious dog bite.

Duncan-Sutherland has been researching dog-related injuries since 2014 and wants council to strengthen the rules.

“Significant action needs to be taken to stop these tragedies. We don't have good dog control legislation . We don't have good primary prevention. So, there's no fencing requirement.

Stuff There has been a “huge increase” in the number of known dogs, according to Auckland Council’s manager of animal control Elly Waitoa. (File photo)

“Our leash policies are very relaxed and people often ignore them,” she said.

Each council sets its own canine laws.

In Auckland, dogs should be on-leash on any public roads, private ways, or council-controlled areas. Dog owners do not need to fence their property, unless their dog is classed as dangerous.

When asked about the council’s rules, Waitoa said they are always looking at improvements – but she also implored dog owners to take greater responsibility.

“Auckland Council refreshed our Policy on Dogs and Dog Management Bylaw in 2019 with the aim to better communicate existing rules to the public, see more consistency with rules across the region, and to improve overall dog management in Auckland,” she said.

“We are also currently developing targeted initiatives focussed on reducing the number of high risk or high harm dog-related incidents to Aucklanders.

“We are committed to continuous improvements – but dog owners need to play their part too, by following the rules and being responsible for their pets.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Internal Affairs said the government does not intend to review the Dog Control Act – but did also point to owner responsibility.

“Dog control is a complex issue, which requires balancing the rights and responsibilities of dog owners with the public’s right to safety.

“The Department of Internal Affairs is currently working on updating the dog safety messaging for the public,” the spokesperson said.