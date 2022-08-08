Police consider whether to lay charges over Levin standoff

The house at the centre of a 24-hour police standoff in Levin.

Police are still considering whether the man at the centre of a 24-hour standoff in Levin will be charged.

Eighty residents were evacuated from an area of Levin on Thursday night after Paul Kenneth Smith, 62, who was refusing to be evicted, barricaded himself inside a house on Bledisloe St, with indications he had weapons.

Armed police and emergency services responded, blocking off streets and evacuating homes, while a negotiation team was brought in. Police described it as a self-harm incident.

A fire broke out in the house on Friday night and Smith was taken to Palmerston North Hospital. The cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Emergency services spray the house with water on Friday night.

A police spokesperson told Stuff on Monday officers had finished the scene examination.

“The man remains in a moderate condition in hospital and charges are being considered.”

He was initially in a critical condition.

Police did not answer questions about the cause of the fire and whether weapons were found at the house.

Residents said on Friday they had been warned of a bomb scare or chemical threat, but Manawatū area commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said this information had not come from police.

Warwick Smith/STUFF STUFF journalist Conor Knell reports from Bledisloe Street, Levin, a neighbourhood getting back to normal, in the aftermath of a police stand off with a Bledisloe Street resident.

There was a burnt hole through the roof of the home and another gaping hole could be seen through a smashed window as firefighters investigated the scene over the weekend.

Part of the fence at the house had been knocked over and windows boarded up.

Smith had called Stuff’s Manawatū newsroom in an agitated state on Thursday morning, saying he was about to be evicted, that he had weapons and chemicals at the property and would resist attempts to remove him. Police were notified.

