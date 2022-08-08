Defence minister speaks out after stabbing at Guadalcanal battle commemoration

Defence Minister Peeni Henare says he didn’t feel threatened when a Japanese military member was stabbed beside him at a commemoration service for the Guadalcanal battle.

The service, held on Monday in the Solomon Islands, took a turn when a local tackled the military member and stabbed him with what was believed to be scissors.

The service at Bloody Ridge, a 30-minute drive from the main town centre, was hosted by the Solomon Islands’ Tourism Ministry.

Guests included Henare, United States deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Japan’s defence minister Makoto Oniki and Solomon Islands tourism minister Bartholomew Parapolo.

The attack happened right beside Henare, who was seated towards the end of the front row.

Henare said it was unfortunate that it happened.

“At no point in time did I feel threatened. I hope both people who were involved in that get the care and treatment they might need for the immediate, but I understand there might be some other challenges there,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate and for me, my reflection is that it hasn’t distracted from what I believe to have been a really special time to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Guadalcanal across all of the memorials we have been.”

TORIKA TOKALAU/Stuff Japan defence minister Makoto Oniki lays a wreath just minutes after one of his military personnel was attacked and stabbed by a local.

Henare said locals and senior officials he met, including Solomon Islands defence minister Anthony Veke, conveyed their apologies to him for the attack.

He met Veke behind closed doors in the afternoon to discuss the two nations’ partnership in security, amid China tensions.

Nearby military personnel and locals immediately stepped in to stop the attack.

The incident happened right before the Last Post was performed and the laying of wreaths.

The injured person was immediately treated in an ambulance by first aid responders from the US military.

A Japanese official confirmed the man had a stab wound to the right side of his neck: “He’s OK, there’s a bit of blood, but he’s OK,” he said.

Village chief Wesley Ramo said a pair of small scissors were used in the attack.

“We’re very sad this has happened and we just want to apologise to everyone,” said Ramo.

After the attack – while trying to calm people down – Solomon Islands tourism marketing manager Fiona Teama was heard apologising to the dignitaries.

There was about a 10-minute pause after the incident.

Sherman’s security and other personnel were seen advising her about the attack before a Japanese official came to update her that the situation was under control, before the commemoration continued.

Solomon Islands tourism permanent secretary Bunyan Sivaro, after the event was completed, said: “I sincerely apologise for the unexpected and disappointing event.

“Thank you so much for everyone who controlled the situation.

“The government will take care of this and make sure this type of situation doesn’t happen again.”

The tourism ministry conducted a traditional apology to Japanese delegates at their hotel at Mendana.

According to local media, Sivaro and staff presented traditional shell money as a symbol of peace and reconciliation to Japan’s ambassador, Yoshiaki Miwa.

Sivoro said the incident was carried out by someone who had mental health issues.

“We will not be deterred by such selfish attitude of one person to derail the significance of the program, and to the many loving people in the community who lives within the vicinity of the park who do not condone such uncivilised act of cowardness,” Sivoro said.