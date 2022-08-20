Taking the hard road - How did our highways get so bad and how can we fix them?

The opening of Transmission Gully was delayed by more than two years due to a host of challenges including difficult terrain, pavement problems, increasing costs and a global pandemic.

Under-funding of the country’s state highway network is reaching a dangerous tipping point and authorities are only playing catch up after years of neglect comes back to haunt them, say experts.

Decades of under-investment, wild weather driven by climate change, and hostile New Zealand terrain has seen the country’s state highways go to pot this winter with constant reports of washouts and road closures.

And the answer to why the country’s state highways are in such a poor state in the end boils down to simple economics, according to Doug Wilson.

Wilson is an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Engineering.

READ MORE:

* Where are the worst highways in New Zealand?

* Ditching Transmission Gully could save you a dollar a day, but cost you 10 minutes

* Councillors call for action on narrow, broken bridges along Taranaki coast

* Pothole puncture problems as heavy rain leaves Taranaki highway in 'pathetic' state



He specialises in transportation engineering, and is a director of the Transportation Research Centre.

Wilson said there were many layers lying beneath the fact more money was needed to build and maintain our state highways.

“New Zealand is a reasonably large land mass that is not that easy to traverse,” Wilson said.

“We have difficult geological materials that are quite young, that means they are a lot more unstable.”

New Zealand has approximately 94,000km of road network – everything from dirt, gravel and chip seal to newly built expressways, but from an economic point of view, most of those roads will never be economic, “in fact, we have probably sealed too much of that network,” Wilson said.

Supplied/Waikato Times University of Auckland Associate Professor Doug Wilson.

Just over 10% of that network is state highway, the rest are local roads managed by local councils and a significant proportion – around 35% – are unsealed roads with low traffic volumes – typically less than 300 vehicles a day.

“Many roads that are sealed probably shouldn't be sealed in terms of a purely economic perspective,” Wilson said.

“A couple of decades ago New Zealand decided that all state highways had to be sealed, and that was a political decision...so we saw many roads around the Coromandel, for example, sealed, and from an economic perspective they were very marginal.

“So we now have a sealed network probably larger than is economic, because New Zealand is a relatively low traffic volume country outside the main centres.”

Wilson uses Japan as a comparison.

“Japan, which is not that much larger as a land mass, has 125 million people, we have five million, so just from that alone you can imagine the tax base they have available to spend on their network compared to ours – there are orders of magnitude difference.”

SUPPLIED Damage to a motorist’s wheel was caused by a large pothole in the Waikato Expressway near Hampton Downs in July.

However, Wilson said we only have to look back to the 1970s, 80s and 90s to find the root cause of today’s problems.

“In those three decades...we under-invested significantly in our transport infrastructure and so all we really did in that time was actually just maintain the network.

“During that period we were collecting more tax than we were spending on the transport network – so more money was going to the Crown than into transport infrastructure.

“That has now flipped – so all the taxes taken from the transport sector in terms of revenue is spent on transport infrastructure, and in fact the Crown is investing more money to catch up on those three decades of under-investment - which to build, repair and maintain, is a lot more expensive.”

Wilson said passenger vehicles were not the issue either, but those driving them saw the impact bad weather and heavy vehicles caused.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Potholes reappearing after recent repairs on State Highway 3, Taranaki.

Those factors, coupled with the fact our state highways were not designed to constantly carry such heavy loads at the speeds they do has led to the perfect storm.

“We are getting to the point where the two-way two-lane chip sealed highway is at its limit.

“We have had a very wet winter season and water is our worst enemy. But I think that under the conditions we have done very well.

“Our construction sector does an amazing job. It’s very challenging to have workers going all might long to keep these roads open.”

But, he said the country's roads were locked in a vicious cycle of maintenance and repair and with the materials used to fix them having to be trucked from further away (the materials used to build the Huntly Expressway came from 11 different quarries) so the roads used to reach them became damaged in turn.

Supplied Major resurfacing work delayed the opening of Transmission Gully.

In 2018, more than $1 million was spent on repairs to rutting on brand new sections of the Waikato Expressway, and potholes continue to open up on the expressway after the latest section was officially opened earlier this year.

Wilson said seven of the last eight major state highway roading projects had suffered from cost overruns, including the Waikato Expressway, Tauranga Expressway and the Transmission Gully projects.

Issues with the pavement for the Transmission Gully project delayed its opening more than five times and funding shortfalls have seen expressway extensions in the Waikato and elsewhere put on the back burner.

“Obviously they were on time constraints and wanted to open Transmission Gully as quickly as possible, and there were a lot of difficulties. But that terrain was very hard to build an expressway through, and they had significant challenges with earthworks and materials.”

Research and road safety spokesperson for the Automobile Association (AA) Dylan Thomsen said funding was a key issue and agreed with Wilson when it came to the physical difficulties building roads in New Zealand.

Supplied/Waikato Times Dylan Thomsen, AA spokesperson.

“The number one concern the AA has had for several years is the deteriorating state of our roads.

“We survey our members regularly, and the quality of road surfaces, and potholes in particular, and what people see as wasted money in terms of repeat work, are the top two issues, and have been for the last few years.”

Thomsen said as long as there was a funding shortfall the problem would get worse, and what would be an easy reseal or patch job would become far more expensive, especially when water found its way into a road’s foundations.

He said the issue was becoming more prevalent on social media “...which illustrates how we are falling short in terms of maintenance and the growing mood in the public”.

Thomsen said there was also a psychological element at play.

“Roads are kind of like a shop window for towns and cities and if they are in bad shape and look bad, it’s hard to feel a region is doing well and heading in the right direction.”

But, he said the reality was politicians had hard choices to make with a limited pot of money.

“Our roads are going backwards – this isn't an issue that has suddenly developed over the last year or two - we at a tipping point and starting to see and pay the cost of that underinvestment.”

Supplied/Waikato Times National Road Carriers Association chief operating officer James Smith.

National Road Carriers chief operating officer James Smith said the pothole problem was the result of “pay-as-you-go road funding” and that road maintenance was inadequately funded, especially on rural roads maintained by local councils.

The National Road Carriers Association represents about 1800 supply chain members operating around 16,000 trucks nationwide.

“We fund our roads on a consumption model rather than an investment model, so we are constantly falling behind,” Smith said.

He said many logging truck companies pay for road maintenance through their Road User Charges (RUCs) and roads quickly deteriorate due to underfunding.

“The lack of investment to build good quality roads in the first place means roads quickly deteriorate and then councils must rely on RUC funding.

“This is why we need an all of New Zealand approach to road infrastructure that takes a long term view.”

Self-employed tradesman and self-styled road safety campaigner Geoff Upson, who highlighted potholes by drawing giant green penises around them (he’s since been told off by police and now uses yellow rubber ducks) said it’s obvious to all road users that our state highways were “quite knackered”.

While he may not agree on some points made by Wilson, he did agree that funding for roads needs to be prioritised.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Road safety campaigner Geoff Upson.

“I’m not just some guy on Facebook kicking up a fuss, I’m going to run for the Rodney local board to get involved.

“I’ve been relying on others to fix the problem, so I wanted to get involved and have civilised discussions with the right people,” he said.

“My priority is the road surface itself, it needs to be free of slumps, bumps, jumps and undulations – but we now have more potholes, and problems everywhere.”

He said he found it strange the Government could provide billions of dollars for Covid-19 relief, but could not do the same for the country’s roads.

“Ultimately, the problem is that funding is being pulled from road maintenance and being put into things like cycleways and public transport, and there’s a lot of money being wasted with little to no accountability.”

In a statement, Waka Kotahi’s Andy Knackstedt said funding for land transport, including maintenance of state highways and local roads, was allocated through the three yearly National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

In the 2021-24 NLTP $2.8 billion was invested to maintain and operate the country’s 11,000km of state highways, and a further $4.2 billion to maintain and operate local roads.

David Unwin/Stuff State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge was closed permanently in 2017 due to ongoing maintenance issues. Its replacement is not due to open until late 2024.

“The upcoming season (2022/23) is targeting 2450 lane kilometres, which will be the largest ever single-season maintenance work programme on the state highway network.”

He said New Zealand’s climate and geography meant that most parts of the transport system were vulnerable to the impacts of natural hazards, such as severe weather and seismic activity.

“We can’t stop these events from occurring, but it is important to prepare for them and build resilience into the transport system.

“In addition to standard emergency works, there are much higher numbers of intense rain fall events.

“Long periods of drought followed by intense rain fall can have catastrophic effects, resulting in flooding, scouring and slips on state highways and on local roads.”

Between 2018 and 2021, Waka Kotahi recorded seven events resulting in repair costs of between $15 million and $50 million, compared with two such events between 2013 and 2017.

“Due to the unexpected nature of these events, resources and materials can be challenging to procure, creating a strain on local resources. Estimating costs and developing robust solutions in a dynamic situation can be very challenging, sometimes requiring changes to construction methods and designs,” Knackstedt said.

Combined investment in local road and state highway maintenance:

2021-24 - $7 billion

2018-21 - $5.7 billion

2015-18 - $4.2 billion