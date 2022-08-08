Woman attacked by dog in Auckland now in stable condition

A woman in her 40s who was hospitalised for serious injuries following a dog attack is now in a stable condition. (File photo)

A woman who was attacked by a dog in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay is now in a stable condition after being hospitalised for her injuries.

Emergency services were called to a property on Blanche Way on Sunday, “following a report of someone being injured by a dog bite”, police said.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old woman had been attacked by a dog.

St John Ambulance said the woman had serious injuries and was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Young boy critically injured in attack by dog in rural Southland

* Dog attack victim relieved it was not a child being savaged

* Man remains in hospital following dog attack in Taranaki



A hospital spokesperson said on Monday the woman was now in a stable condition and was on a general ward.

Elly Waitoa, Auckland Council’s manager of animal management, said the council was informed about the dog attack on Sunday afternoon.

“Over the course of the week we will be investigating the incident and liaising with Police. We cannot comment further at this time.”

Police had no update to add as of Monday morning.

The dog attack comes just days after a man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Northland.

Neville Thompson, 69, died on Friday after he was attacked by four dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property.

“No-one sets out to cause havoc with their pet but sometimes tricky situations do arise,” Waitoa said.

“Just because someone tells you their dog is friendly or just because they are holding the dog or have it secured on their property, doesn’t always mean it is safe.

“Be careful, respectful of a dog’s space and stay vigilant.”