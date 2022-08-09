Growing family's desperate search for a home in tight housing market

Sherine Wishnowsky, who is expecting twins, is searching for a home for her daughters Daeshiah and Zyniah Jefferies, and son Ocean Foot McIntosh, 21 months.

A family of six, which is soon to become a family of eight, is running short of time in a desperate search to find a place to live.

Palmerston North’s Sherine Wishnowsky, who is due to give birth to twins in about six weeks, is looking for a house for her and teenage daughters Daeshiah Jefferies, 19, and Zyniah Jefferies, 18, as well as 8-year-old son Kaiden Wishnowsky, 21-month-old son Ocean Foot McIntosh​ and partner Eion Foot McIntosh.

Sherine Wishnowsky has spent the past few months unsuccessfully looking for a new rental, and now they need to move out of their temporary accommodation.

They have been staying with friends in a two-bedroom house, who are a couple, for about a month and the house has been packed with all the people.

Wishnowsky and her whānau wanted to have a new rental locked in by the end of the week to ease the burden on their friends and have a stable home for when the twins were born.

She said she had been searching for somewhere “on a daily basis”, regularly applying for houses and viewing properties, but received no reason for why she had been unsuccessful.

They had tried rental companies and private landlords.

“I’ve looked at four bedrooms, five bedrooms, I try to push my options out. It’s been quite a few houses. I try to go for something that [the price] is not too high.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sherine Wishnowsky and her children have been staying with friends in a two-bedroom home, but are desperately seeking a home of their own.

She said she was struggling, but was willing to put herself out there so people knew how tough it was to secure a rental.

The family just wanted to be given a chance.

“It’s been hard. With me being pregnant with twins, I have appointments constantly. Between looking for a house and appointments, it’s stressful.”

She had been looking for new places for the past few months, but now the search had become more desperate she was going to talk to Work and Income about getting emergency housing.

“I don’t want to keep going from house, to house, to house. We need something permanent for me being pregnant, not going from one place to another. I just want to stay put and relax.”

Her partner had a full-time job and the two eldest daughters had casual jobs.

Wishnowsky said they did not smoke or drink, kept to themselves and all their focus had been on the twins.

They lived in their previous rental for about five years, but had to move out because the owner wanted to renovate the house, she said.

In 2020, when she was pregnant with Kaiden, she was given notice to move out because the tenancy was ending, but after speaking to the rental company she was given an extension until this year.