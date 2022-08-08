NZ Film Commission CEO steps down amid stalled conflict of interest review

Film Commission boss David Strong's stand-down over a conflict of interest is raising eyebrows - and it comes at a time where all eyes are on New Zealand's publicly funded media. (Audio first aired July 2022).

NZ Film Commission Chief Executive David Strong has announced that he has stepped down from the role amid a conflict of interest review about his involvement in a publicly-funded television project.

The decision comes after concerns were raised in the screen industry about Strong receiving NZ on Air funding to develop his script for The Pilgrim, written as a feature film in 2008, into a television drama series.

Strong was placed on paid leave in May while a conflict of interest review was conducted. The review was stalled several months, prompting calls for the chairperson of the commission’s board, Dame Kerry Prendergast, to resign.

Strong’s departure was announced in a statement put out by the NZ Film Commission on Monday.

supplied David Strong has stepped down as CEO of the NZ Film Commission.

“It has been a privilege to be the CEO of the Commission, working with the highly committed team and passionate film-makers across New Zealand and internationally,” said Strong.

“It is a role that I have taken very seriously and given my all to. But my commitment to a significant television project that I've been working on for a number of years means I have decided that I will leave the Film Commission,” the statement said.

“My interest in The Pilgrim TV series was fully declared before I was appointed, with expert advice sought and then properly managed with the Board. Recently, the Board and I have worked through the issues. We have agreed, sadly, that my continuing growing private commitments are no longer compatible with this role.”

In the statement, Prendergast thanked Strong for his work as CEO, but said the board agreed with his decision.

“We respect his decision to step down as the best way forward for him and the Board of the Film Commission at this point, and we fully support him in making that decision,” Prendergast said.

Until the commission’s board appoint a permanent replacement, acting chief executive Mladen Ivancic will remain in the role.