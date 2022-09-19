Motel gets $3 million in govt cash, then goes into liquidation

This time a year ago, social services kicked into high gear to rapidly get homeless people off the streets for lockdown. (Video first published March 2021)

A Hamilton motel is facing liquidation after earning more than $3 million in two years from the government to house the homeless.

Aspen Manor Motel, on Grey Street, earnt $3,120,615.29 over the last two years – between March 2020 and July 2022 – since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic.

It is just one of more than 200 providers who earned million-dollar sums from the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic as the country grapples with a housing crisis and the soaring cost of living.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff An application has been filed to put Aspen Manor Motel on Grey St in Hamilton into liquidation.

The Ministry for Social Development paid out a total of $788m nationally to house 37,887 people between March 2020 and July 2022.

Figures released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, showed the agency spent a total of $104 million on the top 20 housing providers in Waikato – with Aspen Manor Motel in 16th place.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The motel earnt more than $3 million between March 2020 and July 2022 as an emergency housing provider.

But whether there’s any room at the inn is unclear.

People could be seen inside the motel, and a car left the property when Stuff visited.

Lights were on in the reception and were windows open, but the door was locked and no one answered a knock at the door.

A woman who answered the 0800 number said she did not want to talk about the liquidation.

On the motel’s website rooms could be booked from January 1 next year, but on February 17 an application was made for Aspen Manor 2016 Limited to be removed from the companies register.

A liquidation application was filed on May 30 and then heard at the Hamilton High Court on July 4.

Waikato Motel Association president Narinder Sagoo said some motels were earning lots of money providing social housing, but businesses failed for lots of reasons.

“There will always be a flux in the industry.”

”It’s sad for the industry. You’d expect the guaranteed government income to help with covering costs.”

He said the association tried to provide holistic support for business owners, but “sometimes people run into trouble”.

There was also general recessionary pressure, with things like interest rates on the rise.

With Fieldays approaching – in November this year due to Covid-19 – Sagoo said Hamilton did not have enough accommodation to cope with the increased tourists.

But, this was an issue before motels were filled up with people needing emergency government-funded housing.

SUPPLIED Waikato Motel Association president Narinder Sagoo said businesses failed for lots of reasons.

He was optimistic that the motel industry would cope with the help of Airbnbs, bed and breakfasts, hotels, or even people opening up their home to visitors.

“It’s just a challenge and it will pass.

“But there are issues that the government needs to reassess, and that is social housing.”

Sagoo said the motels played a crucial role in the tourism industry, and needed to transition back to that.

“We don’t foresee social housing being long term,” he said. “We have to get back into tourism, it has to happen.”

He said New Zealand had long been reliant on the tourism industry, and people from overseas brought money into the economy.

But, there was concern about what would happen when people in the Northern Hemisphere started holidaying, when motels were still being used for emergency housing.

He believed the industry was strong enough to reinvigorate itself, but wasn’t sure what that would look like or how the transition would happen.

“That’s the conundrum we are facing.”