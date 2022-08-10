'Authenticity is why it’s worked': How S... You Should Care About built a 3.6 million-strong global brand from living rooms in NZ

In episode two of Generally Famous, Simon Bridges speaks with one of Aotearoa's top digital entrepreneurs, Lucy Blakiston, co-founder of the global 'Shit You Should Care About' newsletter, podcast and social media brand, which has 3.6 million followers.

‘S... You Should Care About’ co-founder Lucy Blakiston talks to Simon Bridges about success, transparency and how, even though she speaks to millions every day, she’ll probably never be able to afford a house in Aotearoa.

Lucy Blakiston thinks being from a small town - Blenheim, to be exact - has been instrumental to the success of S... You Should Care About, an Instagram, podcast and newsletter brand she started with two friends in 2018 that now has an audience of more than 3.6 million.

“The three founders of S... You Should Care About - me, Ruby (Edwards) and Liv (Mercer) - we’ve been best mates since we were about 15,” she told MP-turned-podcast-host Simon Bridges on the latest episode of Stuff’s new show, Generally Famous.

“I think being in a small town, when there’s not that much to do, just makes you have all these big existential chats, and plan businesses together.”

The trio now focus on podcasts and newsletters, while still running their wildly popular Instagram - which everyone from Joe Rogan to Ariana Grande and Cory Booker follow.

The initial idea was to write a blog: “We thought, yep, we’ll be writing a blog - each of us - three pieces a week”. Then one day Blakiston decided to take some screenshots about something she’d written, do up a caption and use “Instagram for information rather than just pretty pictures”. And this was “at the time when influencers were all over my feed trying to sell me things - you know, waist trainers and teeth whitening.”

Are you filthy rich?

During the Generally Famous chat, Bridges asked Blakiston if she’ll ever be “filthy rich” due to the power of such a huge audience. “No, N. O,” she replied quickly and definitively. “Follow accounts do not equal dollars.”

“I’ll probably never own a house,” added Blakiston, who explained in the podcast why she doesn’t pose for publicity photos.

“I have to say no to a lot of the brand deals that come into my inbox because of the way I feel about the world and S... You Should Care About’s ethical position on a lot of things. But it’s not always because I don’t agree with the company, a lot of it’s because I don’t want our platform to be 50% ads, 50% good content, so I’d rather do something real meaningful with one organisation.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The initial idea was to write a blog: “We thought, yep, we’ll be writing a blog - each of us - three pieces a week” Blakiston says.

About half of the brand’s audience is in America - and seem to love the “blatant” and “humorous” approach of Kiwis. Blakiston also likes to educate her followers about the realities of New Zealand.

“When we do write about New Zealand we can shatter the illusion that we’re just this kind of perfect Narnia. I think people like to know that we face a lot of the same issues.”

Ultimately, Blakiston chalks the success down to authenticity: “what you see and hear is what you get… I mean, I still make heaps of mistakes and then have to learn from them in a really public way, which I always do, but I think that transparency and authenticity is why it’s worked.”

And what’s next for S... You Should Care About? “We don’t have any wild goals to scale up the business. We like to keep it friendship first, business second.”

To listen to the full interview in which they discuss everything from Harry Styles to why Bridges should never join TikTok, go to stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous. Generally Famous marks a fresh chapter in Bridges' life - each week he talks to a generally famous - but always interesting guest - about life, love and what makes them tick. You can follow the show at Apple, Spotify and all the other podcast apps. New episodes are available from 5am every Wednesday.