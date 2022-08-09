Crash on central Auckland motorway causes heavy delays, takes hour to clear

Waka Kotahi NZTA said at 10am that a crash was blocking one middle lane – of 4 lanes – on SH1 southbound between Grafton Rd on-ramp and Gillies Ave off-ramp.

A crash on Auckland central’s motorway network took more than an hour to clear, after blocking two lanes on Tuesday morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA confirmed on social media at 10am that a crash was blocking one middle lane – of four lanes – of State Highway 1 southbound between Grafton Rd on-ramp and Gillies Ave off-ramp.

Fifteen minutes later it said two southbound lanes were blocked, with congestion building quickly through the area.

“Tow services are en route,” a Twitter post said.

The heavy traffic backed up as far north as the Harbour Bridge, intensifying on SH1 headed through Auckland City. Delays extended to SH16 towards Parnell and were as far south as Newmarket.

Another update came through at 11.10am, saying the crash was fully cleared and all four lanes were driveable.

“Allow extra time as delays through the [Spaghetti Junction] area ease,” Waka Kotahi said.