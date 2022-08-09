The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 9

A 12-year-old girl in the UK has made more than 200 blankets using almost 10,000 discarded packets of crisps.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Teen uses chip packets to make blankets for homeless

A 12-year-old girl in the UK has made more than 200 blankets in the past year using almost 10,000 discarded packets of crisps, BBC reports.

The blankets were distributed to an organisation in Wales which supports homeless people. Each blanket takes an hour to make, but Alyssa said it was worth it.

Alyssa's mum, Darlene, said: “she makes the blankets after school - it certainly keeps her away from her phone.

“She's passionate about the environment, and the homeless support organisations in north Wales have been very positive about the blankets.”

"The bit I don't like is washing them," Alyssa said. Watch Alyssa’s tutorial on how she makes these blankets in the video below.

International cat day

Monday was international cat day, and here are some celebrities with their beloved felines to celebrate the wonders of the furry house pets.

The mystery of snoozing spiders

It's a question that keeps some scientists awake at night: Do spiders sleep?

Daniela Roessler and her colleagues trained cameras on baby jumping spiders at night to find out. The video showed patterns that looked a lot like sleep cycles: The spiders' legs twitched and parts of their eyes flickered.

Daniela C. Roessler/AP This photo provided by Daniela C Roessler in August 2022 shows a jumping spider exhibiting leg curling during a REM sleep-like state.

The researchers described this pattern as a “REM sleep-like state”. In humans, REM, or rapid eye movement, is an active phase of sleep when parts of the brain light up with activity and is closely linked with dreaming.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Mark Hope, with his late uncle Ian Hope's collection of classic British cars. He and wife Kathryn borrowed the 1955 Austin Princess Vanden Plas for their wedding.

Vintage British car collection on sale in Hawke’s Bay

After close to 40 years, a Hawke’s Bay museum, home to what’s thought to be the largest collection of British cars in the world, is reluctantly relinquishing its title.

It took the late Ian Hope half a lifetime to fill the old packhouse in Haumoana with more than 500 classic British vehicles along with memorabilia, road signs, petrol hoses, car parts, and vintage models.

His youngest nephew Mark Hope has now begun the difficult job of downsizing the collection and auctioning off many of the cars in preparation for the site’s new owner.

A joyous hydration

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never met anyone who enjoys hydration as much as baby Miia. Watch the video below!