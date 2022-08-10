Auckland college apologises to rival school over 'appalling' social media post

Auckland’s Sacred Heart College has apologised to Saint Kentigern College for an offensive post that appeared on a Sacred Heart College rugby supporters Instagram page in the lead-up to last Saturday’s First XV clash between the two schools.

Sacred Heart College in Glendowie was forced to apologise to Pakuranga’s Saint Kentigern College over the offensive message. Stuff understands it was made by a student-run Sacred Heart College rugby supporters Instagram page in the lead-up to last Saturday’s First XV clash between the two schools.

Stuff was sent a screenshot of the post by a concerned party connected to Saint Kentigern College, who Stuff has agreed not to name.

They described the post as representing “everything wrong with New Zealand First XV culture”.

The post was made as a rallying cry for Sacred Heart supporters to get out and cheer on their side, but included homophobic and sexist slurs aimed at the Saint Kentigern College team, female students and their supporters.

“Sacred supporters alright guys, quite frankly no one gives a f… about anything else apart from the first 15 taking on the most obnoxious f…. of all time this weekend,” the post reads.

It went on to call the Saint Kentigern players another homophobic slur.

Supplied The offensive message appeared on a Sacred Heart College rugby supporters Instagram page. Sacred Heart headmaster Patrick Walsh says the person responsible for posting the comment has been “appropriately addressed”.

“This is a do or die game and the troops need every single one of you and ur mates to be there.

“With rumours floating around that Kent’s pit is being run by a bunch of women, there is absolutely no excuse for u not to show up.

“We have already taken most of their women now let’s take their semi final chance away as well.

“Make sure u bring ur mate along and get f…… rowdy.”

It is not clear whether the post was made by a Sacred Heart College student, parent or staff member.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sacred Heart headmaster Patrick Walsh said “the person responsible for posting the comment has been appropriately addressed”.

He described their “values, sentiment and worldview” as “appalling”.

The school managed to have the offensive post removed, but Walsh noted it “was not published on an approved or official Sacred Heart College managed account”. The account is now private and only viewable to it’s 676 followers.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Sacred Heart College headmaster Patrick Walsh says the offensive message is “not indicative of a systematic attitude we have at Sacred Heart”. (File photo)

A member of Sacred Heart’s senior leadership team followed up by contacting a representative from Saint Kentigern College to offer an apology for the post.

Walsh further distanced Sacred Heart from the post, saying the message was “not indicative of a systematic attitude” at the school, which prided itself on embracing an ethos of “inclusion, fair play, and respect”.

“Sacred Heart College does not condone, support or approve of any negative, offending, derogatory messages or comments in any format – print, digital, verbal or otherwise,” he said.

“Any commentary of such content does not represent our College or community.”