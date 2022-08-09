Climate change could age NZ lizards prematurely, say scientists

A French study has found that the DNA of viviparous lizards (common lizards) is being prematurely damaged by increasing temperatures. (File photo)

New Zealand scientists say that a French study on the effects of rising temperatures on lizards provides warnings for New Zealand lizard species.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that stresses such as increasing temperatures may have damaged the DNA of common lizards in the South of France.

DNA samples were taken from lizards in order to examine caps at the ends of the lizards' chromosomes called telomeres. Telomeres can be worn down and shortened by stress, and telomere length can show scientists how much ageing has taken place.

Newborn lizards in hotter areas were being born with shortened telomeres – effectively meaning that lizards were being aged before they had been born.

Robyn Edie Scientists say that a French study highlighting the effects of rising temperatures on common lizards presents warnings for New Zealand lizard species. (File photo)

Associate professor Tony Hickey from the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences said that the study “may present a warning for the cold temperate lizard fauna of Aotearoa”.

“Like the study species, our skink and gecko fauna also birth live young. Will our lizard species be old before their time in this warming world?”

Dr Nic Rawlence, director of the Otago Palaeogenetics Laboratory said the effects of climate change on wildlife, such as what was found in the study, has potentially devastating consequences for animal species.

“We know human-induced climate change is impacting animals, and the habitats they live in. Climate change can cause accelerated life history like faster body growth and earlier sexual maturation,” said Rawlence.

“While this may be a good adaptation in some instances, it now seems it comes at a cost…rapidly eroding telomeres across the generations until a tipping point is reached and extinction is all but guaranteed.”

While the study seems to have some worrying implications for the future of lizards affected by changing climates, measuring telomeres may be a useful conservation tool. Telomere length can indicate to scientists whether conservation efforts are working, or if intervention is needed for species at risk of extinction.