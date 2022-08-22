Auckland man calls for surveillance in dog parks after he and pet attacked

Brendon Pyper is calling for surveillance at Auckland dog parks after he and his dalmation pup were left needing stitches after being mauled.

When Brendan Pyper took his dalmatian to an Auckland dog park, he didn’t expect to come home with mauled hands and a $1100 vet bill.

“There was blood everywhere. On me, on my friends, on [my dog]... we’re all traumatised by this,” Pyper said.

Pyper and his dalmatian, Blue, were attacked by a dog in Meola Reef Park on August 14, before the owner took off without a word, he said.

“It was like a hit-and-run,” Pyper said.

“It destroyed my hands. I have a big gash all the way down to my muscle. My thumb looks like it's been bashed in with a hammer,” he said.

Pyper went to the emergency department, while a friend took Blue to the vet – racking up a bill of more than $1100.

“I can’t do anything. Can’t cook, can’t clean, can’t work, can’t shower... I’m just glad Blue didn’t have it worse,” he said.

Pyper wants CCTV put in off-leash dog parks, like Meloa, so victims like him won’t be left without answers.

“I want action. We have to instal CCTV in dog parks, have tighter dog laws or something,” he said.

Almost 500 people have been attacked by dogs in Tāmaki Makaurau since January, according to Auckland Council data – an average of more than two a day.

Auckland dog behavioural expert Emily Dustan said she’d seen an increase in antisocial dog behaviour since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s isolation and lack of exposure. The dogs are all of sudden thrust into this world that is completely new to them,” she said.

Dustan said most of the problems she sees stem from a lack of socialisation.

“Socialisation means getting dogs used to the world; exposing them to people, motorbikes, scooters, skateboards, children, running, screaming, anything.

“If dogs haven’t been socialised, then they can react in fear and the flight or fight response kicks in,” she said.

Dog ownership across New Zealand is on the rise, with the number of registered dogs growing from 118,552 to 125,000 this year.

Elly Waitoa, manager of animal control, said Auckland Council didn’t keep track of owners fleeing the scene after dog attacks.

“However, with the majority of dog attacks reported, owner details are freely exchanged or obtained,” she said.

When asked about whether Auckland Council was considering adopting CCTV, Waitoa said they were always looking at improvements – but she also asked dog owners to follow the rules.

“The council can deliver on all of its responsibilities under legislation, bylaws and policies – and we are committed to continuous improvements – but dog owners need to play their part too, by following the rules and being responsible for their pets.”

Pyper wants to see Council take action.

“I want something done about this. I just got a job and I can’t go because of this. Something needs to change,” he said.

Pyper said he and Blue would not be returning to Meola Reef Park again.

Police confirmed they received a report on August 15 of someone being injured from a dog bite the previous day.

A spokesperson said the matter was now with animal management.