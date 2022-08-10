'Serial bat killer' cat uncovered in research on endangered pekapeka

A feral cat recently attacked a New Zealand native long-tailed bat in Hamilton and the pekapeka is now being nursed by the zoo (file photo).

Cats can be serial killers of endangered bats that are already under “significant threat”, new research shows.

One Ōtorohanga moggy killed or injured at least seven pekapeka in two years, according to Department of Conservation research done in the Waikato.

And Hamilton Zoo is nursing another of the nocturnal mammals back to health following an attack by a feral cat at the end of July.

A research paper by DOC science advisor Dr Kerry Borkin was recently published in the NZ Journal of Zoology, and confirms the long-held suspicion that cats - both feral and domesticated - are regularly hunting and eating the country’s native bats or pekapeka.

A lesser short-tailed bat remains were found during Borkin’s examination of the gut contents of a feral cat trapped in Pureora Forest Park.

The study also recorded the recurring hunting of long-tailed bats by a pet cat owned by a rural Ōtorohanga household.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Native bats are in towns, cities, farms and forests. “If cats are there too, then bats are at risk of being killed,“ DOC science advisor Kerry Borkin says.

When protecting New Zealand’s only native land mammals, it’s important to have conclusive evidence about the impact of cats, Borkin said.

“The Ōtorohanga household’s pet cat was a serial pekapeka killer, with seven dead or injured bats discovered on their property over the course of two years.”

Borkin appreciated the quick response from two DOC rangers when they found cat droppings near a known lesser short-tailed bat maternity roost in Pureora Forest – which led to finding numerous pekapeka body parts in a feral cat’s gut.

Although not all cat attacks on pekapeka will prove fatal, Borkin said they would reduce the overall likelihood of survival for individual bats and populations.

“That’s a real concern when our pekapeka are under significant threat.

James Mortimer/Stuff Pekapeka, or long-tailed bats, are one of New Zealand's only native land mammals.

“Native bats can be found in towns, cities, farms, and forests – if cats are there too, then bats are at risk of being killed.”

Domestic cat owners who live in areas with bats and other native wildlife can make their pets more conservation friendly with a number of approaches outlined on the DOC website.

DOC has a legislated mandate to control feral cats on public conservation land and does so where native species – including pekapeka – are under threat.