Man who died in climbing accident on Mt Ngāuruhoe named

The man who died after falling down a gully on Mt Ngāuruhoe at the Central Plateau has been named.

He was Wayne Pooley, 51, from Auckland.

Pooley was with a group of people climbing up Mt Ngāuruhoe, near Tongariro on Friday, August 5 when he fell.

Police were notified that evening by Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand after a personal locator beacon activation was received.

Although Greenlea Rescue Helicopter quickly located the site, Pooley died at the scene, police said.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Ruapehu District Council mayor Don Cameron said any accidental death in the park is a tragedy.

“Climbing Ngāuruhoe always presents risks with its steep gradient, loose rocks and snow,” Cameron said.

“My thought go out to his family and friends – and the climbing companions who will be devastated.”