Crash near Ōhakea leaves people with serious injuries

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Ōhakea Air Force Base. (File photo)

State Highway 1 near Ōhakea has reopened after a two-car crash.

Police said they were called to the crash at the intersection with Pukenui Rd – the road into Ōhakea Air Force Base – at 4.05pm on Wednesday.

Early indications were that people had serious injuries, police said.

The highway was closed for more than an hour and people were advised to avoid the area, although diversions were in place.

A Stuff reporter who drove along the road earlier on Wednesday said there were roadworks taking place in the area.