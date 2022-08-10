Seven arrested across Hawke’s Bay and Taupō, with firearms, drugs and cash seized

The operation is ongoing and police have not ruled out further arrests. (File photo)

Seven people have been arrested, and a number of firearms, drugs and cash seized across Hawke’s Bay and Taupō.

The police search warrant executed on Wednesday was the result of a two-month investigation focusing on the recruitment of legitimate firearms licence holders to purchase firearms on behalf of either directly or indirectly known criminal entities, Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said.

The seven people will face charges of unlawfully supplying firearms, participating in an organised criminal group, attempting to pervert the course of justice, supplying methamphetamine and cultivating cannabis.

The operation is ongoing and police have not ruled out further arrests.

“This type of offending undermines the wellbeing of our communities by creating significant social harm,” Alexander said.

‘’This operation is part of the New Zealand Police strategy to address gun violence in our communities.’’

He said the National Organised Crime Group had been working proactively with licensed firearms dealers, examining records to identify potential diversion and those persons within the licensed firearms community who were diverting firearms into the hands of criminals, particularly gangs.

The recently established Firearms Investigation Team within police had also been established to focus on this type of criminal diversion, working alongside industry partners, he said.

Their work involves dismantling the illicit firearms market by targeting the small pool of people offending and holding them to account – a follow-on from Operation Tauwhiro.

“We have a commitment to disrupting and dismantling networks identified, and will continue to target those who illegally accumulate assets and wealth through the sale and supply of illegal drugs and firearms.

“No responsible firearms owner wants to see firearms in the hands of criminals.”