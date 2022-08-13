Tramper who died on Mt Ngāuruhoe was ‘thoughtful' man known as 'Mr Safety'

A friend who was with mountaineer Wayne Pooley when he died has remembered him as a keen photographer and dedicated dad.

Mike Marsh said Pooley, a 51-year-old father of three teenage children and a senior geotechnical engineer with engineering consultancy Beca, was an experienced tramper who planned trips to the nth degree.

The Auckland man died after falling into a gully last Friday as the pair descended from the summit of Mt Ngāuruhoe on the Central Plateau.

Marsh said he got to know Pooley when he joined a tramping group about 14 years ago.

“It was a group of about six men who would tramp together. Wayne was the planner, he was always giving us ideas of where to go. He was excellent at that, extremely thorough and methodical in his planning,” Marsh said.

“He had the reputation of being ‘Mr Safety’. Our wives were very happy because we were going with Wayne.”

In the early days, the kids came too.

“It was mainly sons and dads. Our sons absolutely love it. That’s a tribute to Wayne, a really dedicated father and husband.”

Setting off from Auckland last Thursday, the group of four parked their car at Whakapapa village and tramped to Tama Peak, where they camped for the night with magnificent views of Ruapehu and Ngāuruhoe, says Marsh.

The spectacular scenery brought out Pooley’s photography skills.

“Wayne was an absolutely keen photographer. He would set up shots, time delays, capture the moment.”

Mike Marsh/Supplied Wayne Pooley, left, and Mike Marsh at the summit of Ngāuruhoe.

Pooley also turned photos taken on such expeditions into books for his mates.

“He made me a photo book 80 pages thick. It was beautifully thought out with tramping photos, scenery, group shots.”

Marsh believed Pooley was in the process of finalising books for others.

“He was an absolutely thoughtful friend. That care and thoughtfulness, that has come out through photography.”

On the Friday morning, the party set out for the summit of Ngāuruhoe, with two of the group turning back to their base camp along the way.

Wayne Pooley/Supplied Wayne Pooley used his photography skills to capture the group amidst spectacular scenery such as traversing Ball Pass, pictured.

“It was icy conditions, it wasn’t for the novice, but we were experienced and we had practised the self-arresting technique,” Marsh said.

At the top, Pooley said a prayer – “a prayer of thankfulness, he was so thankful to be up there”, Marsh said.

About 3.45pm they began their descent, with Marsh moving sideways down the mountain and Pooley opting for the safest method of stepping backwards and planting his ice axe into the mountainside.

Marsh says he was just over a ridge when he lost sight of his partner and waited for him to show up.

“It became apparent that Wayne had decided to continue sideways two ridges across.

Supplied Wayne Pooley, left, Mike Marsh, third from left, with a group that enjoyed exploring the outdoors together. The photo was taken by Pooley, using a tripod and a timer, at Mt Owen in 2020.

“Then my attention was drawn to the left. I saw Wayne sliding down the slope at high speed. At that moment a prayer went up for him.”

What happened was a tragic accident, Marsh said.

“There was no negligence, it was one of those things we can’t explain and no-one knows what happened.”

Marsh has set up a Givealittle page to raise funds to support the family.

“It’s there for people that want to reach out and to offer them a practical way to share their support. There’s a lot of people in his church and work community that want to help.”