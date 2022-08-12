Restaurateur Leo Molloy drops out of Auckland mayoral race

Leo Molloy says poor polling is the reason he is pulling out of the Auckland mayoralty race.

Leading Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy has confirmed he is dropping out of the race.

“It’s the right thing to do for the city,” he said in a surprise statement on Friday.

Molloy said the result of a new poll which he received last night, showed he had slipped to third place behind Wayne Brown.

“I was mortified,” Molloy told media on Friday afternoon, and that began the internal discussion that he should withdraw before midday, after which time his name would be on the ballot paper.

Molloy said in the closely contested race, he thought centre-right rival Viv Beck might be a late withdrawal, but Beck submitted her nomination just two hours before the midday deadline.

“That was the staredown, that’s what we thought was going to happen – that Viv would wave the white flag, but she didn’t,” said Molloy.

The Curia poll for the Auckland Ratepayers Alliance was the first in four polls where Molloy trailed “the fixer” Wayne Brown.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Leo Molloy says he’s pulling out of the mayoral race.

The poll showed 45% of those asked were still undecided.

Once the undecided were stripped out, support went to Efeso Collins at 22.3%, Wayne Brown 18.6%, Leo Molloy 14.5%, Viv Beck 12.5%, Craig Lord 7.2, Ted Johnston 6.4% and Gary Brown 6.2%.

Molloy said the telling moment for him, was that the undecided in the poll, when asked further, did not favour him.

Molloy has run one of the biggest campaigns in the race, but a week ago parted company with his media manager and the contractors producing his social media, in what was called a “refocussing”.

He told media his campaign team had always been hired on a month by month basis, and strong polling was key to proceeding.

Molloy would not say how much had been spent on his campaign so far, other than “a lot” and much of it was his own money.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff According to the latest poll, Wayne Brown is now in second place in the race, behind Efeso Collins. (File photo)

Collins said on Friday he was “focussed on the mayoralty, but I wish Leo well and have appreciated the passion and energy he has brought to the race”.

Lord said Molloy dropping out was “good timing” for Auckland.

“Having too many centre-right candidates fighting for the same vote is not smart ... this now gives voters someone to turn to.”

Ted Johnston said he sent Molloy his “condolences”.

“He was entertaining and a character but now we should be able to focus on some of the other candidates. It's a wide open race.”

Viv Beck said she had gained from Molloy’s withdrawal.

"With Leo Molloy withdrawing, the poll is now irrelevant. It’s a three-horse race and is still wide open. No candidate can take anything for granted,” she said.

“I’m heartened by the amount of support I have received following the withdrawal of Mr Molloy.”

An early investment by Molloy in a campaign bus – a converted and fully wrapped tour coach – was one element that proved problematic.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Leo Molloy’s campaign bus.

The bus has had gearbox trouble and difficulties with certification after the interior was converted from a fully seated tour coach to a vehicle with entertainment and storage areas as well as seats.

The mayoral race had attracted 17 confirmed nominations as at the end of Thursday, with half a day still to lodge nominations up to midday Friday.

Twenty-one candidates were in the race in 2019.

Voting papers are mailed out in mid-September ahead of the October 8 election day.