Operation to recover pilot's body in Southern Alps suspended due to 'environmental factors'

Tim Gibb was a well-known and well respected figure in the Franz Josef area.

An operation to recover the body of pilot Tim Gibb was unsuccessful due to “environmental factors”.

Gibb’s light plane crashed in the Southern Alps on August 4 and an attempt to retrieve his body was carried out by police, the Department of Conservation and Aoraki Mount Cook alpine rescue team on Friday.

“Unfortunately, due to environmental factors, a recovery was not possible,” said a police spokesperson.

“A further attempt will be made once snow and ice conditions allow.”

READ MORE:

* The Detail: Franz Josef's biggest problem isn't climate change - it's Covid-19

* A guide to Westland Tai Poutini National Park

* Southern Alps dissolving almost before our eyes



Gibb was a well-known figure on the West Coast.

His light plane crashed near Mt Nicholson. He left Franz Josef about 9am, destined for Rangiora, North Canterbury. No-one else was in the plane.

Gibb famously brought in equipment to ferry cars and people across the Waiho River when the bridge was washed away in 2019.

Supplied Gibb’s happy place was in the air, his daughter Olivia says.

He ferried up to 30 cars and 100 people a day across the river using a 38-tonne dump truck.

Tim Gibb’s younger daughter, Olivia, 26, said the family were “broken”.

Her dad was always helping people, often out checking the river levels when there was heavy rain.

When a hotel in Franz Joseph flooded he helped with the rescue and coordinated the evacuation of the residents and guests before the river burst its banks, she said.

“He was a doer, the action man in any Civil Defence situation and was and has been the main go-to person in the town of Franz Josef. He has left a large hole in the community.

“He absolutely loved flying – that was his happy place.”

A Givealittle page set up to support Gibb’s family also paid tribute to him.

“This is devastating news and a great loss to our very close-knit community,” it said.

Marianna Muniz Photography/Suppl/Stuff Gibb set up a ferry service across the Waiho River when the bridge washed away in 2019.

“Tim was very well respected within the Franz Josef Joseph community, being a deputy chief firefighter who has given over 15/20 voluntary years to the service and his people, he was also the Civil Defence officer for Franz.”

Westpac Rescue Helicopter senior pilot Stuart Farquhar, part of the rescue crew that found Gibb’s aircraft, said they hovered above the downed plane, taking photographs and videos of the scene, but the weather was too poor to land.

“The plane was all together and all in one place, but it was obvious that it was a very severe impact,” he said.

Farquhar said the plane was found on McCoy Glacier at a height of about 2000 metres. The crew could not see anybody there.