Delays expected on Auckland's Southern Motorway after multi-vehicle crash

There was a four-car crash near the Penrose Road overbridge.

Waka Kotahi is warning Auckland motorists travelling south on the Southern Motorway to be prepared for delays after a multi-vehicle crash in the central city.

Southbound lanes are blocked while response crews attend to the scene near Fanshawe Street where a car is understood to have flipped around 6.30pm.

A police spokesperson told Stuff a few people had suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi advised people travelling south to pass the scene with care and anticipate delays.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, congestion built on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie following a four-car crash.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the motorway had been cleared, but southbound motorists were still experiencing delays due to build up of traffic.

Police responded to the incident around 1.20pm and a spokesperson said that one person had serious injuries while seven others had minor injuries.

Are you stuck in traffic? Contact aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz