One dead after Auckland crash overnight, road closed while power pole repaired
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Auckland overnight.
Emergency services were called to Papakura-Clevedon Road, Clevedon, at about 1am, a police spokesperson said.
Three others were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.
Three ambulances attended the crash and treated another three at the scene.
The road remains closed this morning while contractors repair a power pole, the police spokesperson said.