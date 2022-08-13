One dead after Auckland crash overnight, road closed while power pole repaired

One person has died following a crash on Papakura-Clevedon Road in Auckland overnight.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Papakura-Clevedon Road, Clevedon, at about 1am, a police spokesperson said.

Three others were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Three ambulances attended the crash and treated another three at the scene.

The road remains closed this morning while contractors repair a power pole, the police spokesperson said.