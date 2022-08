The incident occurred in West Eyreton, near the intersection of Tram and North Eyre roads. (file image).

A person is dead following a serious single-vehicle crash in North Canterbury.

Police and fire crews were called to the crash in West Eyreton, near the intersection of Tram and North Eyre roads, about 8am on Sunday.

The road was closed while staff attended the scene and diversions were put in place. It was due to reopen after 11am.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, a spokesperson said.