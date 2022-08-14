Search continues for 18-year-old kayaker in Lake Rotorua

A search for a missing 18-year-old kayaker is under way on Lake Rotorua.

Police are looking to speak with the occupants of any boats that left a Lake Rotorua island on Wednesday as the hunt for a missing teenager continues.

The 18-year-old was last seen around 2.30pm Wednesday and is described as Māori, about 188cm tall, with a slim build, and was wearing dark clothing when he went for a kayak on the eastern side of the lake.

Police have recovered his orange and blue kayak and are urgently asking for any sightings of the teen potentially seen exiting the lake, or in the water.

Officers specifically want to speak with the occupants of any vessel that left Mokoia Island on Wednesday August 10 between 2pm and 5pm, a statement from police said.

Police, LandSAR teams, Coastguard, Navy and police dive teams completed another full day of searching on Saturday, but found no signs of the teenager.

The search was continuing on Sunday.

Family have put a post on Facebook, asking people to keep an eye out for him.

Anyone with information should contact Rotorua police, either in person or via 105. The event number is P051519937.