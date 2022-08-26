Both children now identified after bodies found in suitcases

Police say they are continuing to investigate the deaths of the two children.

Police say they have confirmed the identities of the two children after their bodies were found in suitcases in south Auckland.

The bodies of the two primary school-aged children were found earlier this month after being held at a south Auckland storage facility for three to four years.

On Friday, police said the identification process had been completed, but they were unable to name them.

STUFF The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

Police earlier advised they were working to figure out the children’s exact ages, but they were believed to be between 5 and 10 years old.

READ MORE:

* Police could send officer to Korea to investigate child suitcase murders - expert

* Woman sought over children whose bodies were found in suitcases believed to be in South Korea, potential mother

* Bodies in suitcases: How did two children remain undiscovered in a storage unit for years?

* Two dead children were in Auckland storage unit 'for a number of years'



The children were believed to be of Asian descent, with family in New Zealand and Korea.

The remains were discovered among belongings at a home in Clendon Park on August 11.

The residents had bought the belongings from an online storage unit auction held by Safe Store Papatoetoe.

It was not until they got home with a trailer-load of goods that they discovered the contents.

Korean news media has reported New Zealand police are looking for a woman, who could be the mother of the children based on her age, who has been back in South Korea since 2018. The woman was a Korean-born New Zealand citizen.

However, New Zealand police won’t confirm whether this is true.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua on Friday said the Coroner had issued an interim non-publication order which suppressed the names of the children and their relatives, and evidence that may lead to their identification.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the children's deaths, he said.