A person has died in a single-car crash on State Highway 25, near the Tairua River Bridge.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

The Kopu-Hikuai Road was still closed at 9.15pm, and drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

Diversions were expected to be in place at Kopu, to the south, and at State Highway 25 to the north.