Police called to reports of a woman being 'forced' into a car in Auckland's CBD

A police spokesperson said they had received a “couple” of reports that a woman had been “forced” into a vehicle in the High St/Victoria St area on Sunday morning, but did not locate anyone or anything.

A woman was reportedly “forced” into a vehicle by up to two men in broad daylight in a central Auckland street.

Police received reports about the incident in the High St/Victoria St area, involving “either one of two” men, about 10.30am on Sunday morning, a spokesperson said.

Police didn’t find anyone when they arrived.

Information about the vehicle was broadcast to officers to keep an eye out, and further enquires were being made, the spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A witness who has lived in the CBD for years, and wished to remain anonymous for their safety, said they were walking along Jean Batten Place when a car “zoomed” up the one-way road in the wrong direction and “flew” up High St – the driver making a “lot of racket” as they went.

The witness said they then saw a man get out of a hatchback, run down Vulcan Lane and come back with what looked like a mannequin under his arm – before realising it was a woman.

“The guy was frothing at the mouth, literally,” and they believed he had taken something.

The witness said a small group of people watched as the man reportedly tried to “wedge” the woman into the car – while she was bracing herself against it – before ultimately getting her in.

The car then took off, they said.

The local said CBD residents were feeling “very vulnerable at the moment”: “It's getting to us... the brazenness”.

“It’s one thing to have a ramraid at a luxury store in the middle of the night” and another entirely to have something like this happen, they said.